One of my neighbors owns a red barn that I look at in awe.

Not because it is unusually beautiful or architecturally unique.

But because it was built in 1823.

That barn is more than two centuries old now.

I know the family whose ancestors built it. They owned the property for generations before selling it to my current neighbor’s family about thirty years ago.

Every time I look at the date near the top of that barn, my mind runs wild through the labyrinth of history.

In 1823, James Monroe was President of the United States—the last Founding Father to occupy the White House.

Across the Atlantic, King George IV sat on the British throne—the son of infamous King George III, whose reign saw the loss of Britain’s American colonies during the Revolutionary War.

George IV was the first British king never to reign over any part of what 250 years ago became the United States of America.

How do you like them apples?

1823 wasn’t ancient history—it was only one generation removed from the Founding Fathers and the Revolutionary War.

Of course, our perception as Americans of what is “old” is different—to put it mildly.

My good friend Bobby Charles often jokes that when he was a kid, he thought a Ford Mustang was an antique.

Then he went to study at New College, Oxford.

New College was founded in 1379.

Walking through buildings that had already stood for 4 centuries before Columbus reached America gave him a very different perspective on what “old” really means.

Suddenly, a Mustang no longer seemed ancient.

Still—when I look at that 203-year-old barn—I must pause to think…

The world of 1823 was very different.

In Mexico, Emperor Agustin I sat on the throne—he would be deposed that very same year, and executed a year later.

In France, King Louis XVIII ruled after the Napoleonic Wars.

In Russia, Emperor Alexander I was simultaneously King of Poland, and Grand Duke of Finland—one of the mighty emperors who defeated Napoleon Bonaparte.

In Spain, King Ferdinand VII was laying the groundwork for political conflicts that would divide the country for generations—3 civil wars in the 19th century and one more in the 20th.

In 1823, the ancestors of my friend Erica lived in the Habsburg regions of Bohemia and Moravia—her grandfather Jozef would later come to America in the 20th century. Her grandmother’s ancestors lived back then in the recently created United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland.

Yet I can’t stop thinking that while kings ruled and empires maneuvered, somebody here in the US was building my neighbor’s barn.

That simple fact fascinates me.

Many think of history as confined to museums—locked away in archives.

I somehow see that it surrounds us every single day.

Sometimes it appears in an impressive monument.

Sometimes in a battlefield.

And sometimes in a weathered red barn beside a country road in our own town.

The outside world remains turbulent, just as it was two hundred years ago.

Nations compete.

Conflicts rage.

Politicians make mistakes that will impact us for generations.

Yet the barn still stands.

And every time I look at it, I thank God for the blessing of living here today—as others did in 1823.

We should never take America for granted.

My neighbor’s barn still stands because somebody cared enough to maintain it.

Nations are no different.

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