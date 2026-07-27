ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
5h

it is interesting how Americans in the "new world" marvel at buildings that have survived several hundred years which are beautiful and historically relevant.

In the "old world" I have relatives living in buildings built by the Romans and have withstood time, earthquakes, wars etc.

I think we marvel in the modern era here because we have evolved into a "disposable" society where everything is built with "planned obsolescence" as an attribute to keep the consumer economy repurchasing products.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Stacy's avatar
Stacy
5h

Really beautiful historical barn and Interesting history

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2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
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