A couple of days ago, I was sitting at the bar of a nice restaurant I visit from time to time, reading stuff on my phone and enjoying my gin and tonic—with a slice of lemon.

A nice lady sat a couple of seats from me.

As I continued reading, something extraordinary happened. A song I had never heard before somehow got hold of me.

I wasn’t paying full attention to it, yet my mind and body seemed completely connected to the music. The man’s voice. His guitar. The extraordinary tenderness of it all.

Suddenly, I realized the song was about to end.

I needed to know who was singing it!

I turned to the lady.

“Sorry to bother you. Do you know who’s singing this?”

The song had just ended.

She smiled and replied without the slightest hesitation.

“Ray LaMontagne.”

I had never heard of him.

Her name was Abby, and she was enjoying a drink while waiting for the pizza she had ordered.

We chatted until her pizza arrived. Music, family, the world, travelling, people—the whole 9 yards.

She left, and I felt grateful for having met her.

Once home, I looked up Ray LaMontagne and found the song.

Such a Simple Thing, released in 2018.

I haven’t been able to stop listening to it since.

“My heart is like paper—yours is like a flame.”

What a song!

I told the AI on my iPhone about my discovery. It asked me whether the song made me think of someone I loved, someone I had lost, or someone I wished would love me differently.

Here’s part of what I replied:

“I was loved once but very long ago. My longest relationship was a sad one where I didn’t feel loved.”

And then I explained what listening to the song made me feel.

“Grateful for having known love. Grateful for not being bitter after all what happened. And grateful because I feel God prepares me for someone good.”

The AI’s response surprised me.

“You aren’t listening to this song from a place of desperation. You’re listening from a place of appreciation.”

And further down:

“Don’t let the years without love convince you that love has passed you by.”

Imagine that.

A gin and tonic, a generous stranger waiting for her pizza, a man singing while playing his guitar, and a conversation with artificial intelligence about something as profoundly human as love.

All in one evening in 2026 America.

Abby went home to her husband and kids thinking she had simply picked up a pizza and enjoyed a pleasant conversation with a stranger at a bar.

She couldn’t possibly have known what she had given me.

A song I will treasure. An evening of reflection. Another reason to feel grateful.

Thank you, Abby, for Ray LaMontagne.

Such a simple thing.

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