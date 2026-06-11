The 30th US President—Calvin Coolidge (R-Massachusetts)—in office from 1923 to 1929. He had served as the 29th US Vice President under President Warren G. Harding, from 1921 to 1923, and as the 48th Governor of Massachusetts from 1919 to 1921.

History is full of moments that seem strangely forgotten today despite how extraordinary they truly were.

One of them took place in 1928, when King Alfonso XIII of Spain made the first Spanish transatlantic telephone call in history.

The man on the other end of the line was none other than US President Calvin Coolidge.

Pause for a moment and think about what that actually meant in 1928.

A King sitting in Europe speaking in real time with the President of the United States across an entire ocean.

The conversation itself took place in English, a language King Alfonso XIII spoke fluently—a reminder that many European monarchs of that era were raised inside an intensely international world of dynastic diplomacy, multilingual education, and constant contact with foreign courts and governments.

Today we barely notice instant communication.

We complain if a video takes three seconds to load.

But in the 1920s, this bordered on science fiction.

Only a few decades earlier, messages crossing the Atlantic still depended heavily on ships and telegraph cables. Suddenly, human voices themselves could leap across oceans instantly.

Civilization had entered a completely new age.

And somehow I cannot stop wondering:

what exactly did they talk about?

Officially, the call symbolized friendship between Spain and the United States—just three decades after the massive war between them, in which Spain lost Cuba, Puerto Rico, Guam and the Philippines—while celebrating the technological achievement itself.

But history makes the moment even more fascinating in retrospect.

Because neither man could possibly know that within only a few years:

the Great Depression would devastate the global economy,

the Spanish Monarchy would collapse,

Europe would drift toward catastrophe,

and the world itself would soon descend into another global war.

The optimism of 1928 now feels almost haunting.

Two leaders connected by the most advanced communications technology on Earth while standing unknowingly on the edge of civilizational upheaval.

There is also something profoundly symbolic about it happening specifically between Spain and America.

For centuries, the Atlantic Ocean represented distance, uncertainty, empire, migration, trade, conquest, war, exploration, and cultural transformation between the Old World and the New.

Then suddenly a human voice crossed it instantly.

In many ways, that first Madrid-Washington DC transatlantic call symbolized the shrinking of the world itself.

And perhaps that is why this little historical curiosity feels strangely relevant even today—when our countries seem again distanced by divergent political views, after decades of strong partnership.

Technology keeps making humanity more connected.

But whether human beings themselves—just as governments—become wiser, calmer, or more capable of avoiding disaster after becoming connected…

remains a far more difficult question to answer.

The Nine Sovereigns at Windsor Palace for the funeral of British King Edward VII, photographed in May 1910. Standing, from left to right: Haakon VII of Norway, Ferdinand I of Bulgaria, Manuel II of Portugal, Wilhelm II of Germany, George I of Greece and Albert I of Belgium. Seated, from left to right: Alfonso XIII of Spain, George V of the United Kingdom and Frederick VIII of Denmark.

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