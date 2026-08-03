When I walked into the Maine Military Museum recently, I wasn’t expecting to be speechless again.

I had come for another reason.

To pay my respects.

My dear friend, Lieutenant Colonel (ret.) Lee Humiston—the man behind this glorious museum endeavor—had recently passed away after a battle with cancer.

He was 88 years old.

For decades, Lee devoted his life to preserving the stories of America’s veterans.

What began as a museum dedicated to Prisoners of War gradually became something much larger.

A home for military history.

Not only America’s.

The world’s.

During my visit, I had the pleasure to talk in depth with Christopher Montagna and Thomas Lundy, who now assist Lee’s longtime friend, Staff Sergeant (ret.) Peter Kane.

Together, they now carry the enormous responsibility of preserving Lee’s life’s work for future generations.

As we talked, I remembered a story Lee had once told me.

Years ago, an Italian visitor toured the museum.

He was deeply moved by what he saw.

Before leaving, he told Lee about his own grandfather.

The man had been one of the first military pilots of the Imperial Russian Army during WWI.

When the Bolshevik Revolution swept away Imperial Russia in 1917, he escaped to Italy.

Years later, his family decided that his uniform deserved a permanent home.

They entrusted it to Lee.

I mentioned the story.

Thomas immediately smiled.

“Come with me.”

A few moments later...

There it was.

The actual uniform.

More than a century old.

Worn by a real Russian Imperial military pilot.

Standing only a few feet away from it, I found myself completely mesmerized.

Not because it belonged to a famous leader.

Not because it was valuable.

But because, suddenly, that anonymous pilot behind the story became real.

Someone had worn that uniform.

Someone had climbed into one of those primitive military aircraft.

Someone had watched Europe descend into the catastrophe of WWI.

Someone had survived the collapse of an empire.

Someone had fled his homeland forever.

And somehow...

More than one hundred years later...

His story had found its way to a quiet museum in Maine.

That was Lee’s gift.

He understood that history is not preserved through dates.

It is preserved through people.

One uniform.

One photograph.

One medal.

One story at a time.

The Maine Military Museum is no longer simply a museum.

It is a sanctuary of memory.

A sacred place where strangers become neighbors across generations.

Where Americans discover Russians.

Italians, Germans, Japanese…

Frenchmen. Vietnamese. Koreans.

British and Spanish officers.

Prisoners of War.

War Veterans.

And countless others whose lives deserve to be remembered.

Lee understood something that many never got to realize.

History disappears one memory at a time.

Unless someone chooses to protect it.

Today, that responsibility rests with Peter Kane, Christopher Montagna, Thomas Lundy, and the remarkable team of volunteers who continue Lee’s mission.

They are not simply preserving uniforms.

They are preserving lives.

Legacies.

Families.

Civilization itself.

I walked into the museum to say goodbye to my friend.

I walked out reminded that, thanks to him, thousands of others will never truly be forgotten.

Not bad for a little boy from South Portland who refused to let America throw its history away.

Rest in peace with your beloved Maureen, my friend.

Your watch is over.

We’ll take it from here.

Lieutenant Colonel Leon “Lee” Humiston Jr.

1938–2026

To protect Lee’s legacy and support his lifelong effort to preserve the legacy of our Heroes, please consider making a donation to the Maine Military Museum.