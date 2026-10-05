ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Betsy
Oct 6

Well said.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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Dave
Oct 5

Powerful lesson for everyone to learn buddy good work.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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