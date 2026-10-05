Ratko Mladic, Radovan Karadzic and Slobodan Milosevic. Ethnic cleansers for some, Serbian national heroes for others…

I followed the wars in Croatia and Bosnia day by day from 1992 to 1995.

I remember July 1995 particularly well.

Bosnia.

Srebrenica fell.

Then came the horror.

More than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys were murdered by Bosnian Serb forces commanded by General Ratko Mladic in a summer week. Women, children and elderly people were forcibly expelled. Women and girls, raped.

They were not Islamists or radical Jihadists—they were average European Muslim men and boys.

Europe had witnessed genocide again.

On August 27th, 2026, Mladic died in prison in The Hague—where he served his life sentence.

He was 84.

Serbia had asked that the gravely ill Mladic be released on humanitarian grounds so that he could return home and, essentially, die with dignity.

Dignity.

Some dignity.

The average European Muslim men and boys taken away around Srebrenica that summer week in July 1995 were afforded none.

But remembering Srebrenica must never require forgetting everybody else.

The wars in Bosnia and Croatia were savage.

Bosniak Muslim forces killed Serb civilians. Thousands of Serbs from the Middle Podrinje and Birac regions are commemorated at Bratunac—Bosnia.

Croat forces committed atrocities in Bosnia too—against Bosniaks and Serbs. And in neighboring Croatia, Operation Storm drove in August 1995 more than 200,000 Serbs from Krajina—the region they had inhabited for centuries.

Was that not ethnic cleansing against Serbs too?

Because that is the terrible thread running through these wars.

Serb forces did it to Bosniaks and Croats.

Croat forces did it to Serbs—and to Bosniaks where they could. Heard of Mostar?

Bosniak forces committed atrocities against Serbs and Croats as well.

Different places. Different scales. Different crimes and different legal judgments.

But again and again, the same poisonous idea:

We want this territory without those living in it who are not from our ethnic group. They must be dealt with so they never come back.

Kill them. Terrorize them. Expel them. Destroy their homes and religious sites. Make returning impossible.

All against all.

No people possessed a monopoly on suffering.

Nor should any people inherit collective guilt.

A Serb child today is not guilty because Mladic was. A Bosniak child today is not guilty for crimes committed by Bosniak forces. A Croat child today does not inherit the crimes of Croatian soldiers.

But what happens when those children open their school textbooks?

The problem isn’t that they are taught to feel guilty for what their side did.

Quite the opposite.

They are taught why what their side did was justified.

Our people were defending themselves.

Our people were liberating our land.

Our people were responding to what they had already done to us.

Our dead are martyrs.

Their dead are acceptable consequences—sidenotes in history.

And so the child inherits something considerably more dangerous than guilt.

Justification.

Yesterday’s atrocity becomes today’s historical necessity. Today’s historical necessity becomes tomorrow’s grievance. And tomorrow’s grievance eventually becomes another generation’s excuse for genocidal violence.

That is how the loop becomes eternal.

Srebrenica nevertheless occupies a particular place in this history.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia—the ICTY—classified the mass killing there as genocide.

Readers of ForeignLocal know that I have been extremely critical of international tribunals whose politicization and selective application of international law have, in my view, severely damaged their credibility.

So I am not invoking the letters ICTY as some magical guarantee of truth.

Look at what happened.

Thousands of Bosniak Muslim men and boys were systematically murdered after the enclave fell.

Look at the conduct.

Look at the intent.

Then apply the meaning of the word.

Genocide.

Words matter.

Genocide is not simply a particularly bloody war. It requires the specific intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnic, racial or religious group.

As legal scholar Menachem Rosensaft recently argued, that distinction is precisely why applying the word genocide to Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza is absurd.

Mladic’s forces intended to destroy the Bosniak presence at Srebrenica.

Israel went to war to destroy Hamas, not the people living in Gaza.

Calling both genocide doesn’t strengthen international law.

It empties the word genocide of meaning.

Perhaps that’s what many are after—ever thought about it?

And then there is another institution Srebrenica should never allow us to forget.

The United Nations.

Srebrenica was a UN-designated safe area.

Thousands of frightened civilians believed the UN blue flag meant protection.

Dutch UN peacekeepers were deployed there.

Then Mladic’s forces arrived.

The UN safe area fell.

The men and boys were separated—while under UN forces’ protection.

More than 8,000 executed in a summer week—while under UN forces’ protection.

So who judges the United Nations?

Who judges the Blue Helmets whose credibility was shattered at Srebrenica—and subsequently damaged by so many other horrendous failures?

Who judges the so-called international community that can so easily accuse Israel of genocide while repeatedly finding itself motionless when populations genuinely face ethnic cleansing and genocidal destruction?

Who judges the judges?

And there is another uncomfortable question for Europe.

Croatia was eventually welcomed into the European Union in 2013.

Brussels demanded cooperation with the ICTY and imposed conditions during the accession process.

But institutional compliance is not the same thing as national soul-searching.

How much serious reckoning has there really been with the approximately 200,000 Serbs who fled Krajina during Operation Storm—or with the savage campaign Bosnian Croat forces waged against Bosniaks in parts of Bosnia?

Europe is very good at demanding that some nations confront their historical demons.

It should demand the same of everyone—but it never does.

In July 2026, Pastor Mark Burns, President Trump’s spiritual adviser, traveled to Bratunac in Bosnia and honored the thousands of Serb victims from the surrounding region killed by Bosniak Muslim forces during the 1990s war.

I can find no evidence that Burns visited equivalent Bosniak or Croat memorial sites during that trip. But he made something important clear afterwards: the mass killings of Bosniaks and Croats must never be ignored or justified—and neither should innocent Serb victims be forgotten.

Exactly.

Remember innocent Serbs.

Remember innocent Croats.

Remember innocent Bosniaks.

Remember them all.

But remembering isn’t enough.

What matters is what we teach the generation that follows.

If every generation teaches its children why its own side was justified, the war never completely ends.

The battlefield merely goes into history—

until somebody decides to bring it back.

Mladen Markac, Ante Gotovina and Franjo Tudjman. Ethnic cleansers for some, Croatian national heroes for others…

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