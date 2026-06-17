ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave's avatar
Dave
6h

Great post buddy is there any in the US? Don't recall seeing any other than in movies.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Madjack's avatar
Madjack
9h

Complexity leads to problems.

Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture