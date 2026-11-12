In 2017, at a public event in Belgrade, I met a Serbian government minister named Ana Brnabic.

She was Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government.

I remember thinking: “There’s a leader who will go places.”

I had no idea just how far.

That same year, Brnabic became Serbia’s first female Prime Minister. She was also the country’s first openly lesbian Head of Government.

And here’s something particularly interesting.

She was an independent, appointed by Aleksandar Vucic, the Serbian leader frequently portrayed by Western Leftist commentators as a patriarchal authoritarian.

Apparently, that didn’t prevent him from entrusting an openly lesbian woman with running his government—mainstream media would never address that.

So much for the convenient stereotypes.

Brnabic served as Prime Minister from June 2017 until March 2024.

Nearly seven years.

The longest-serving Prime Minister in modern Serbian history.

She subsequently became President of Serbia’s National Assembly—the equivalent of our Speaker of the House.

Then, on September 28th, 2026, following President Vucic’s resignation to run for election as Prime Minister again, Ana Brnabic assumed the duties of Acting President of the Republic of Serbia.

The woman I met in Belgrade nine years ago had become her country’s Head of State.

Pretty impressive—but I find the political reaction fascinating.

When Brnabic first became Prime Minister, some international headlines emphasized her sexual orientation. She represented a historic first in a Balkan country often portrayed as deeply conservative.

But Brnabic wasn’t interested in being defined by her sexuality.

She wanted to be judged by her competence.

Imagine that!

As for me, I couldn’t care less about her sexual orientation. If—refreshingly—she wasn’t making an issue out of it, why should I?

In 2017, I saw a capable government minister with leadership potential. That’s what mattered to me.

And her subsequent career certainly vindicated my first impression.

But consider the dilemma her story presents to the Leftist political and media establishment—the real propaganda conundrum!

Here is a lesbian woman who broke political barriers, governed for nearly seven years, and eventually became Acting President of her country.

Yet she built her career alongside Conservative leader Aleksandar Vucic, not against him, getting to join his Serbian Progressive Party in 2019.

She doesn’t fit the preferred political narrative—she was a threat to the propaganda script.

And that raises an uncomfortable question about the selective celebration of historic firsts.

Is the achievement itself what matters?

Or does the person accomplishing it also have to subscribe to the “correct” political ideology?

You know exactly what I mean.

Ana Brnabic’s career deserves examination on its merits, including possible legitimate disagreements over her government’s policies.

But her extraordinary political trajectory cannot be erased because of those disagreements.

A woman. Openly lesbian in a arguably traditional society. The longest-serving Prime Minister in modern Serbian history. Now Acting President—the Head of State.

And all of it in a country under the political leadership of the supposedly intolerant Aleksandar Vucic—recently defeated in the parliamentary election in October 2026.

I worry about Serbia—and I wish the best to this country where I served for ten years in different capacities.

Nine years ago, I thought Ana Brnabic would go places.

She certainly did.

Perhaps the real question is why so many people—you know whom—find that so difficult to celebrate.

You tell me.

ForeignLocal will remain free to read. If you'd like to help me keep writing something new every morning, please become a paid subscriber. Think of it not as buying access, but as supporting a publication you enjoy. Thank you!