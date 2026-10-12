The flags of France and its former colony—now called Vanuatu—which Paris shared with the United Kingdom. I know… Can things get more complicated?

Matthew and Hunter have a problem.

They aren’t quite sure where home is.

France says they’re French.

Vanuatu says they’re Vanuatuan.

Matthew and Hunter, being uninhabited volcanic islands in the South Pacific, have declined to comment.

Welcome to yet another border dispute most have probably never heard of.

The two tiny volcanic islands lie between Vanuatu and New Caledonia, the French territory in the southwest Pacific Ocean. France claims sovereignty over both as part of New Caledonia. Vanuatu says they belong to it.

And now Vanuatu wants the dispute settled internationally.

In August 2026, Vanuatuan Prime Minister Jotham Napat announced that his government had instituted proceedings against France at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

There’s a catch.

France would have to accept the Court’s jurisdiction for the case to proceed—and Paris maintains that Matthew and Hunter are French.

So why does anybody care about two uninhabited specks of volcanic rock?

Because an island isn’t merely an island.

Sovereignty over territory can determine maritime boundaries and influence rights over the surrounding sea—fishing, resources and strategic access. Suddenly two dots on a map can become considerably larger than they appear.

The disagreement also comes with a wonderfully complicated colonial inheritance.

What is today Vanuatu was once the New Hebrides, administered jointly by Britain and France under the extraordinary Anglo-French Condominium over the territory.

Vanuatu became independent from both Paris and London in 1980.

But Matthew and Hunter came along for the argument.

France bases its claim partly upon Anglo-French arrangements made before Vanuatu’s independence. Vanuatu rejects that interpretation and argues that the islands belong within its territory.

More than four decades after independence, the question remains unresolved.

And Matthew and Hunter aren’t alone.

Around the world, maps conceal disputes behind neat lines and reassuring colors. Islands, rivers, mountains and entire territories remain claimed by more than one Nation.

We tend to imagine the political map of the world as finished.

But is it?

Many argue that the West—Washington, London, Paris, Berlin and others—blew up the established world map when we recognized Kosovo’s unilateral declaration of independence in 2008.

What can I say?

I have to agree.

Countries have different colors on maps.

Borders have lines.

Atlases make everything look wonderfully settled.

Perhaps it’s time to admit it isn’t.

Somewhere in the South Pacific, Matthew and Hunter await a solution.

France says they’re French.

Vanuatu says they’re Vanuatuan.

And an awful lot of ocean may depend upon who is right.

Perhaps we shouldn’t trust a line on a map simply because someone printed it there.

The consequences of this are indeed terrifying.

And we have only ourselves to blame.

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