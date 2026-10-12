ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Trick Henry's avatar
Trick Henry
Oct 12

Vanuatuan... sounds like a resident of a hypothetical Star Trek planet.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
Oct 12

A great place for France to send their Islamic cultural enhancers. Seriously it's time for people to become self governing. Imposing imaginary lines through clans, tribes, islands a world away is not the correct way to do things.

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