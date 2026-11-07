I found myself the other day contemplating the last issued set of coins of neighboring Canada.

A somewhat familiar heraldic coat of arms, a polar bear, a duck, a caribou, a beaver and a cute sailing ship.

They make a pretty collection. And one must feel still grateful that the symbols on the coins are actually Canadian—not Afghan, Ugandan, Mexican or Chinese.

Diversity, you know…

But interestingly enough, most Americans—most everybody everywhere—have no clue that Canada is a monarchy.

Yes. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition. The country’s Head of Government is the Prime Minister, who holds office by virtue of their ability to command the confidence of the elected House of Commons and is appointed by the Governor General, representing the Monarch of Canada, the ceremonial Head of State. The country is a Commonwealth Realm and is officially bilingual (English and French) in the federal jurisdiction, which bounds its ten provinces and three territories.

At least until a few of these provinces secede and join the US one day.

Yes, the coins we looked at before have a reverse side with the effigy of the reigning Canadian Monarch—His Majesty Charles III.

The coins say “Charles III D.G.REX 2024”. That is Charles III King By the Grace of God—DEI GRATIA REX—and 2024. That’s the year when the coins were issued. Charles III became King of Canada in 2022, when he succeeded his mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning Monarch in British history, and the last one of House Saxe-Coburg and Gotha.

In 1917, the name of the British Royal House was changed from the German Saxe-Coburg and Gotha to the English Windsor, taking its name from the royal residence in Berkshire (UK).

Charles III is the first British Monarch of House Glucksburg.

I grew up partly in the UK when I was a kid and I will always love the country, which I think has been for centuries the pinnacle of human political development—second only to the United States of America, created by former British colonies too.

You disagree? Fine by me.

Coins in the UK also carry the effigy of King Charles III.

Bees on one side, and the same effigy on the other. Though here they say “Charles III DEI GRA REX F D 2025”. That is “Charles III King By the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith. 2025”. Charles III ascended the throne in 2022—as we pointed before—but these British coins were issued in 2025.

Not much of a defender of the faith? Yes, I know. At least not for the Anglican Christian faith. King Charles has cared more actually to be perceived as a defender of Islam.

So has William, Prince of Wales.

Yes, I agree, this can seal the demise of the institution. I wouldn’t be surprised.

Many other countries and territories minted currency with the King’s effigy.

Australia in 2025.

New Zealand in 2024.

Some others you have surely heard about…

Charles III King of Gibraltar 2023.

And other British territories you have not heard of before…

Such as Tristan Da Cunha, a remote group of volcanic islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. They form one of three constituent parts of the British Overseas Territory of Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha.

Or the Bailiwick of Guernsey, a British archipelago of six inhabited islands—Guernsey, Alderney, Herm, Jethou, Brecqhou and Sark—and many small islets and rocks, right by the French coast in Normandy.

Fascinating, isn’t it?

There are many other places with different currencies but the same King’s effigy.

Truly something.

I look at all these coins and compare it to the last British coin that was used as currency in what today is the US, and realized how much time and history has gone by.

Worth keeping it in mind.

Wouldn’t you say?

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