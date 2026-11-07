ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter Samuel's avatar
Peter Samuel
8h

A great lesson in history both past and present.

When the 7 year tribulation happens ALL the islands will be gone including the United Kingdom 🇬🇧

Reply
Share
2 replies by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊 and others
2 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Al Ballesteros · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture