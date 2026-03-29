After an exchange of comments with fellow Substacker Darlene Baut, I thought of this.

Englishman Harold “Kim” Philby (1912-1988) was not an outsider. He was educated at Trinity College, Cambridge, moved comfortably among elites, and rose to the highest ranks of British intelligence. By the late 1940s, he was serving in Washington DC as liaison between British and American intelligence.

He was also a Soviet spy.

Philby spent decades betraying US and British secrets to the Soviet Union during WWII and the Cold War. He compromised operations, costed the lives of many Western agents he betrayed, and undermined Western strategy during some of the most critical years of the 20th century—all while appearing loyal, competent, and trustworthy to the outside world.

To those closest to him though, like his own father, his loyalty to Communist ideals in college was already a clear sign that his allegiance to King and Country couldn’t be trusted.

Philby was not driven by money or coercion. He was driven by Marxist ideology.

That is what makes his story so relevant today.

Philby’s path followed a recognizable pattern: privileged background, elite education, early attraction to radical Marxist ideas, and a belief that ideological convictions outweighed loyalty to country. He entered the system not to serve it—but to subvert it from within.

That pattern is no longer confined to history. It is commonplace today.

Across the United States and the wider West, entire generations of young people have been and are being exposed to increasingly radical Marxist ideological frameworks in universities, media, and cultural institutions. Many are taught to view their own nations not as imperfect systems worth improving, but as fundamentally illegitimate structures to be dismantled.

When that mindset enters government, institutions, intelligence and decision-making roles, the consequences are devastating. The Biden-Harris administration was a first, clear example of this.

A nation can defend itself from external enemies. It struggles far more when the challenge comes from within. I discussed this recently in the comments section with ForeignLocal fellow traveler David Poe.

We must agree that Philby’s legacy is not just a distant story of espionage in the past.

It is a warning already unfolding… for we are surrounded today by many Kim Philbys.

If you want to better understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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