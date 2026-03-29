ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
19m

I agree with you a 100%. I feel people have to start learning history and logic to survive in the current climate that we have today. Amathia has overcome the individual thoughts of people along with collectivism and nialistic behavior. I fear that we have already entered the burning Kansas phase of the civil war and if people don't start thinking for themselves we're eventually going to end up in a very bad place again. Basically if it looks like shit, it smells like shit,then that's what it is stop mistaking it for fact or intellect. Good post buddy.

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Harry's avatar
Harry
32m

And Philby wasn’t alone. Burgess and McLean were two more of the “Cambridge Five” who worked in British Intelligence while spying for the Soviets. Today, of course, it’s more along lines of Eric Swallwell sleeping with a ChiCom spy, or Senator Diane Feinstein employing a ChiCom spy as an aide for over 20 years, or the hundreds of MuBros agents working for the Biden maladministration.

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