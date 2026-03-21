I didn’t watch the Oscars last Sunday. I haven’t done so since the years of Barack Obama, when America’s cultural elites gave the green light to activists from across the world to come here, insult the United States, support movements that chant “Death to America,” and then lecture us that we should quietly accept it.

Spanish actor Javier Bardem once again used the Oscars stage to display his politics and attempt to deliver moral lessons to the United States and the world. Bardem is reportedly also a US citizen, though it is not something he emphasizes publicly. He benefits from the freedoms America provides and from the millions of dollars he earns working here, yet acknowledging that he pledged allegiance to our flag might complicate the revolutionary image he cultivates.

During the ceremony he wore a badge reading “No a la Guerra”—Spanish for “No to War.” Apparently English is too capitalist a language to use at an American awards ceremony. Below it, he also displayed a pro-Hamas symbol.

For many activists on the far left, the worldview is simple: America is the “big Satan,” Israel the “little Satan.” Both countries represent Western democracy and free markets—systems deeply disliked by Marxists and embraced targets of Islamist propaganda. Bardem appears comfortable aligning with these narratives while living behind gated walls and maintaining millions in his bank accounts.

The contradictions are striking.

Bardem supports political movements that oppose the use of Spanish in parts of Spain, yet he promotes it in the United States as a political statement. He claims to support women’s rights, yet sides rhetorically with Hamas against Israel, the only Western democracy in the Middle East.

He says he opposes war. But when terrorists raped and murdered civilians on October 7th, he did not wear a badge condemning the genocidal massacre or expressing solidarity with Israel. Instead, he offered excuses for Hamas.

None of this is surprising anymore. Many Americans stopped watching the Oscars years ago. What was once a celebration of American filmmaking became long ago a platform for political messaging openly hostile to the country hosting the event.

America deserves much better.

The United States has done more for freedom, prosperity, and innovation around the world than almost any other nation in history. That record deserves respect, not contempt from those who profit most from living and working here.

Don’t let hypocrites like Bardem take that pride away.

He is not anti-war.

He is anti-US.

P.S. If you enjoy the ForeignLocal posts, please consider becoming a paid subscriber. Your support means a lot and helps keep these stories coming. Thank you!