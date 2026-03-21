ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
6h

You would think they would grow up. With your permission, a few of my thoughts that I think are relevant:

A lot of people go through life living with an oppressor and oppressed mindset, that is, seeing most of the world as being divided up between those two or more groups, and it often gives people a feeling of purpose. It would be better to give one’s life purpose by doing something purposeful, but it is what it is.

https://drp314.substack.com/p/copy-hooray-for-our-side

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