ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
5h

Europe is a dead man walking. The alliance of Russia, China, North Korea, Iran would easily pulverize their anemic and depleted military. Their open border policies and welfare dependency states would exacerbate the external threat with internal sabotage and violence from the millions of mongrels they invited to destroy their cultures.

Without American intervention they would be vassal states of the Nazis and any invading armies from the east.

The asinine bravado and delusions of "the effete upper crust" in Europe is suicidal and they would have to rely on a nuclear exchange which again they are woefully under gunned vis a vis Russia and China.

The monarchist, globalist ruling class in inbred Europe is an anachronism and a vestigial relic living on a pampered existence and delusional of their own power.

We have subsidized thei welfare states and elite for too long, if they want war let therm go at it alone and face the inevitable destruction they apparently desire.

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
3h

I have had the thought that part of the reason that major wars seem to occur in 80 year intervals is that that’s the time required for the generation that remembers the last one to go away.

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