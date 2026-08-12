Adolf Hitler visited Paris on June 24th, 1940, shortly after the French surrender in the first year of WWII. France didn’t fare well at all during the two big wars in Europe in the 20th century. Hearing French officials now warmongering feels actually like a joke—a very dangerous one for us all.

For most of human history, statesmen tried to prevent wars.

Generals prepared for them.

Diplomats worked to avoid them.

And ordinary citizens hoped never to see them.

Something has changed in nowadays Europe.

Reading an interview from June with the French official organizing the 2026 Eurosatory Defense Exhibition in Paris, I found myself wondering whether parts of Europe’s political and military establishment have become far too comfortable discussing war with Russia as an approaching certainty.

The headline alone was remarkable:

“Paris defense show may be last chance to buy before war, CEO says.”

Excuse me???—think about that for a moment.

The suggestion is that European governments should hurry to purchase weapons because a conflict with Russia is coming.

Despite the fact that saying that ‘war with Moscow is certain’ is an absurdity today.

When Europeans refused to give genuine diplomacy towards Russia the slightest chance.

Despite the fact that Russia hasn’t attacked any NATO member.

And yet the NeoCon ‘experts’ speculate that a confrontation of such scale is on the way.

For years after the Cold War, Europe enjoyed the most peaceful and prosperous period in its history—in cooperation with Russia.

Today, however, an entire political and bureaucratic ecosystem seems to benefit from keeping public fear and paranoia alive.

Every year brings a new frightening deadline.

Russia will attack in two years.

Or three.

Or five.

The prediction changes—the spending requests remain.

Billions become tens of billions.

Tens of billions become hundreds of billions.

And anyone who questions the assumption is accused of being naive.

We have seen this movie before with the NeoCon in DC too.

The Iraq War was sold through certainty.

The Afghanistan War, through assurance.

Now endless military expansion is sold through threatmongering.

Responsible governments prepare for real threats.

But talking about war with Russia today should sound as crazy as it did 15 years ago.

Don’t let the warmongers fool you again.

A healthy society prepares for war while working tirelessly to avoid it—that is precisely the Trump-Rubio-Hegseth legacy.

It is truly sickening to hear key European officials nonchalantly speaking about war as though it were simply the next scheduled event on the calendar.

That is the tone I increasingly hear from parts of Europe’s defense establishment.

And it should concern all of us—seriously.

The purpose of military strength is to preserve peace.

The purpose of deterrence is to prevent conflict.

The purpose of statesmanship is to ensure that future generations don’t have to fight avoidable wars—and the conflict with the Ayatollahs wasn’t avoidable any longer, by the way.

Europe—just as the US—has been orphan of true leaders for decades.

And true leaders don’t sound as though they are preparing marketing campaigns for war.

Because once war actually arrives, nobody will care how successful the 2026 Paris defense show was.

French troops surrendering to the Germans in 1940. Charles Beaudouin, the CEO organizing the Paris defense show said the 2026 one is “a show that is preparing for war.” Well—let’s hope the French do better than in the past century, though judging by the developments in the last 25 years, I don’t really expect so.

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