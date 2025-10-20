The woman on the clip is the poster child of the 2025 Democrat party: a fool who will dress like a butterfly and spend hours drawing a moronic sign just to go to the street to defend that anyone on planet Earth, without any restriction whatsoever, can move to our country at will; and to criticize OUR President without being able to articulate a single specific reason. If this isn’t the saddest proof of the collapse of the whole Leftist section of the American public, I don’t know what it is…

Going back to the famous quote, engraved on the Statue of Liberty, that she was trying to use as a justification for her absurd immigration policy proposal, part of the 1883 sonnet “The New Colossus” by American poet Emma Lazarus:

It says: “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free”…

For those who like to use it as a way to defend the indefensible, I’d just like to say that first, it’s from a time back when we needed beaucoup immigrants, less than two decades after the Civil War. Today, in the 21st century, we don’t need more immigrants until we sort out the mess created by career politicians who have been purposely violating our immigration laws, our welfare laws, and our labor laws for decades, destroying our system primarily to support ILLEGAL immigration for political reasons.

Second, notice that it says at the end of the quote something hugely relevant: it refers to those immigrants “yearning to breathe free”.

MANY HAVE ARGUED THROUGH CENTURIES THAT IT IS PRECISELY THAT “YEARNING TO BREATHE FREE” WHAT DEFINES THE ESSENCE OF AMERICA!

A mentality that refers exclusively to immigrants who want to live according to our American freedoms, not according to Islam, or according to other Third World tribal stipulations, or according to the Communist norms in China, Cuba or Venezuela.

People who want to live in freedom, according to the parameters of American culture, as defined by our forefathers and the freedom-loving generations of immigrants who followed them, irrespective of race or origin.

Anyone who doesn’t understand this is part of the existential problem threatening today America and our future as Americans.

We owe it to ourselves, to those who built our Nation since 1776, and very especially to our future generations, to make sure that we restore our country to be the Land of the Free again.

Those who yearn to breathe Socialism or Islamism are not compatible with the United States of America.

Indeed, no kings… (Photo: AP).