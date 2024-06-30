“The ignorance of one voter in a democracy impairs the security of all.” - John F. Kennedy

“Democracy extends the sphere of individual freedom, socialism restricts it. Democracy attaches all possible value to each man; socialism makes each man a mere agent, a mere number. Democracy and socialism have nothing in common but one word: equality. But notice the difference: while democracy seeks equality in liberty, socialism seeks equality in restraint and servitude.” - Alexis de Tocqueville

"Within days of taking office in March 2021, AG Garland dismissed over 400 cases of BLM/Antifa thugs who had broken into & damaged federal buildings during the 2020 riots. Just one example: Protesters caused $1.6 million in damages to the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon. The Biden Regime is sending a message: Left-wing violence is wanted. Right-wing protest is not."

-

"J6: Supreme Court Slaps Down Biden's Corrupt DOJ."

Anti-government demonstrators at Jerusalem’s Paris Square in June 2024. (Photo Charlie Summers/ TOI). It could well be any square in the West. The brainwash is common among Western youth.

The Left is killing DEMOCRACY everywhere in the name of DEMOCRACY. And yet they claim it’s us, Conservatives, the ones to blame for the consequences of their acts.

You see? When the voters elect a Conservative government, Leftists nowadays demonstrate demanding new elections and parading signs that say WE ARE NOT OUR GOVERNMENT! Very democratic, right?

However, when the Left wins* the election, we are clearly told we must fully respect the legitimate GOVERNMENT they didn’t respect before because… you know, DEMOCRACY.

Well, I have a message for you. Yes, you, the one proudly holding the sign beside your also seemingly proud mom: that’s not how it works. You see? If you are NOT YOUR GOVERNMENT when your political option is not in power, you can’t expect your fellow compatriots on the Conservative side to be YOUR GOVERNMENT when the party you vote for wins, either. See how it works?

You’ve been months and months demonstrating against the legitimate government in Israel. Even now, in the middle of a war situation! For crying out loud! By doing this, you are in fact emboldening Hamas while young Israelis are dying daily fighting to defend your country.

Is that how they taught you at home, at school, in the media that our Western system works? Your party wins, everybody must be quiet and respect the government emanating from the election.

But if the party you oppose wins, you block the streets, tense the situation to the most, attack the government in the media on a daily basis, and put pressure on the system until it cracks, right? The democratically elected government is not YOUR government until your guys are in control again, right?

I know they don’t teach you history at your school anymore, but that sounds eerily familiar…

They were “not their government” either, until they took over and imposed their views on all as the only acceptable ones, of course.

So yes, pretty much OUR WESTERN DEMOCRACY system today is fully BROKEN. And no, it wasn’t us, Conservatives, who broke it. It was you, the Leftists: you, the ones demonstrating against the legitimately elected government; you holding that fascist sign; your proud activist mom, the one who actually controls you; your teacher, who instead of teaching you math-history-language, used the school to indoctrinate you politically; the mainstream media, which multiplied the indoctrination night and day, etc, etc, etc…

Yes, as our systems derail, our ENEMIES are the only ones really profiting no matter the election results.

We need to find out how to fix this situation… fast, or nothing we’ve done till now will have any meaning anymore, and nothing we do from now on will make any sense anymore.

Yes, and it will be the Marxists who swore to defeat us long ago, allied with the monsters who carried out the massacres on October 7th, and the globalists looking to erase our national sovereignties, who will be taking the final victory home. In Jerusalem, in Washington DC, in London and in all other Western capitals.

It’s heartbreaking to see the Leftist imbeciles at the British 2024 Glastonbury Festival carrying Palestinian flags. The same flags carried by the Hamas butchers who massacred, raped and killed hundreds and hundreds of young festival-goers in Israel on October 7th 2023. It hasn’t even been a year, and these evil antisemites are now flying at their festival in the UK the flags of the terrorists, the butchers, the rapists… the same flags of those civilians who say they shall do it again as soon as possible, because raping women and burning babies alive is a legitimate form of resistance in their eyes.

There’s no possible justification, other than the deepest disregard and disrespect for the lives of the victims of the wildest massacre in decades, in what is a direct attack against our Western culture and survivability, far beyond Israel. October 7th was a declaration of war against all of us, precisely by those who then pretend to use the international system to accuse their victims of being the perpetrators of genocide.

Who do you think you are supporting carrying those flags now?

The enemies of freedom will not spare you either when the moment comes for you to face reality.

Ourselves, we shall never bend our knee to you or them.

“Nothing is more wonderful than the art of being free, but nothing is harder to learn how to use than freedom.” - Alexis de Tocqueville

*Yes, you know what the asterisk stands for. No, Joe didn’t win the election in 2020.