“Suffering has been stronger than all other teaching... I have been bent and broken, but – I hope -into a better shape...” - Charles Dickens (1812-1870)

The 14th week of the Trump-Vance administration continued as expected. The Deep State is trying to prevent any change that threatens their control of the situation, and sadly too many MAGA supporters are getting (understandably) frustrated. My advise to you is to read TDT’s excellent post about this here:

“A vote for Trump/Vance was a vote against the sociopolitical status quo. Not to simply disturb it but to overhaul and rebuild it, from the ground up. Trump told us it was possible—and now it’s time for him to deliver. But doing so requires quite a bit of force. And time.”

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is one that encapsulates reality and resilience, in a very human (very American) way. It is one quote in which I see myself, humbly hoping to be in a better shape after so much pain.

The quote is by no other than English novelist, journalist, short story writer and social critic Charles John Huffam Dickens (1812-1870). Acclaimed in the 20th century as the greatest novelist of the Victorian era, his works enjoyed unprecedented popularity during his lifetime and, by the last century, critics and scholars had recognized him as a literary genius. He started working as a journalist at the age of 15, editing a weekly journal for 20 years. Dickens wrote 15 novels, five novellas, hundreds of short stories and nonfiction articles; lectured and performed readings extensively; was a tireless letter writer; and campaigned vigorously for children’s rights, education and other social reforms.

After publishing the Pickwick Papers in 1836, Dickens became an international literary celebrity, famous for his humor, satire and keen observation of character and society. His novels, most of them published in monthly or weekly instalments, pioneered the serial publication of narrative fiction, which became the dominant Victorian mode for novel publication. Cliffhanger endings in his serial publications kept readers in suspense. The instalment format allowed Dickens to evaluate his audience’s reaction, and he often modified his plot and character development based on such feedback.

His 1843 novella A Christmas Carol remains especially popular and continues to inspire adaptations in every creative medium. Oliver Twist, Great Expectations and A Tale of Two Cities are also frequently adapted and, like many of his novels, evoke images of early Victorian London. Charles Dickens became such a sensation in the English speaking world that in June 1862, he was offered £10,000 for a reading tour of Australia. He was enthusiastic, and even planned a travel book, The Uncommercial Traveller Upside Down, but ultimately decided against the tour. Two of his sons migrated there, and one of them (Edward) became a member of the Parliament of New South Wales as Member for Wilcannia between 1889 and 1894.

Charles Dickens died in Kent (England) at age 58 from a stroke. His life and visits to the US were really eventful. May his story and literature -and specially the quote I bring you today here- inspire you to face the world this week with renewed energy, humility and Christian joy. And don’t forget to pray for Israel and our hostages!

Following our formula, each Monday I share with you here 3 previously published posts. Two of them from other Substack authors and the third, one of my own previous posts. Actually, this week, for the first time ever, I’m breaking this rule: instead of making the third one a post of mine, I’m posting today one of the posts that left a nicest mark on me when I first read it. I am sure you shall enjoy it. Thank you, Lois.

This Monday morning, I have the pleasure to bring you here the following:

The meme I bring you today is again spot on:

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

This one shows what 80% of Americans can’t really believe it’s happening: a merge between the directionless Democrat party of 2025 and the illegal criminals who have done so much harm to our country in the last years. Crazy Dems, led by their 25-year-old new “leader” David Hogg - an anti-gun activist serving since 2025 as one of five Vice Chairs of the DNC-, are committed to dying on this absurd hill of defending illegal criminals above the needs and interests of Americans. As I usually say, let’s make sure they die on that hill in 2025, 2026 and beyond…

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you a photo taken in the past by myself or by other fellow Substacker.

This week I’m sharing with you this screen photo I took in March 26th, 2025, of a Mammoth Nation report showing CNN reporting on Prez Trump’s public support rate:

As reported by the shocked CNN anchors, Prez Trump’s overall job approval rating in late March stood at 45%! That was the highest since 2004 and the send highest since 2009. The Left is in total disarray. We must have faith: things are going the right way…

God bless.