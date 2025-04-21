“To argue with a person who has renounced the use of reason, is like administering medicine to the dead.” - Thomas Paine (1737-1809)

This 13th week of the Trump-Vance administration has been really interesting again. Yes, Dems have chosen to embrace madness with no restrictions, as exemplified in the trip of Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) to El Salvador to meet a Salvadoran illegal immigrant, member of MS-13, deported back to his country of origin. The Senator, who supported the Biden-Harris open borders policy, and who didn’t care nor do much to prevent or react to the rape and murder of innocent Marylanders, lost no time to follow this illegal criminal deported back to his country. No due process claim can justify this, and I feel Thomas Paine’s quote above serves perfectly well in this situation. The latest surrealist decision by SCOTUS freezing deportations by the Trump-Vance administration make this all even more absurd.

Internationally, Secretary Rubio has already announced that if Kiev and Moscow don’t want to come to the negotiation table to end the war, it’s time for us (the US) to let go of our mediation role and focus on other pressing issues of our interest. I couldn’t agree more with this strategy by Prez Trump: put some pressure and end this conflict.

At home, Dems keep on wanting to die on the absurd hill of defending biological men in girls’ and women’s sports. Especially in Maine, where Governor Mills, the Dems in the State House and Senate, and the School Superintendents have announced they won’t stop violating Title IX and the new federal rules established by Prez Trump. Bobby Charles -who has already announced he’s running for Governor of Maine in 2026- said it best last week:

“At the end of the day, big ships always turn slowly. Inertia, that force which resists change, is powerful. Race discrimination in the 1950s died hard, as the federal government pushed to end it. Civil Rights violations against biological girls were resisted in the 1970s, but eventually ended. Today, Maine is the poster child for truly bad, unconstitutional, unaccountable behavior, as angry Democrats throw their last tantrum against overwhelming national, legal, scientific, and moral force for normal. They will lose at the Supreme Court. Until then, welcome to ‘woke gone mad.’”

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is one born from experience, by English-born American Founding Father, French Revolutionary, inventor, and political philosopher Thomas Paine (1739-1809).

He immigrated to the British American colonies in 1774 with the help of Benjamin Franklin, arriving just in time to participate in the American Revolution. Virtually every American Patriot read his 47-page pamphlet Common Sense, which catalyzed the call for independence from Great Britain. Yes, the same common sense (which my grandfather used to say is the least common of senses) that Prez Trump brought back to the White House in 2025.

Thomas Paine became notorious because of his pamphlets and attacks on his former allies after the American Revolution, who he felt had betrayed him. In The Age of Reason and other writings, he promoted reason and freethought, and argued against religion in general and Christian doctrine in particular. In 1790, Paine travelled to France to support the French Revolution against the Bourbon absolutist Monarchy. He was an enthusiastic supporter of the Revolution and was granted honorary French citizenship. Despite his inability to speak French, he was elected to the National Convention, representing the district of Pas-de-Calais, and became one of the drafters of the Constitution of the newly created French Republic. In 1796, he published a bitter open letter to George Washington, whom he denounced as an incompetent general and a hypocrite. He published the pamphlet Agrarian Justice (1797), discussing the origins of property and introducing the concept of a guaranteed minimum income through a one-time inheritance tax on landowners.

In 1802, Paine returned to the US, where he died seven years later. Only six people attended his funeral, as he had been ostracized for his ridicule of Christianity (never a good thing to do) and his attacks on America’s leaders.

May the developments in Paine’s life inspire you to reconnect with Christianity and to achieve your goals as we start the fourteenth week of this new era, when the enemies of America labor so intensely to prevent us from Making America Great Again. It’s pointless, don’t you think? We shall be victorious in the end!

The meme I bring you today is again spot on:

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

The memes posted on the Patriot Post, like everything else posted there, are truly masterful. This one is perfect to explain Dem hypocrisy and their untenable positions, like holding in 2025 that Black Americans can’t obtain photo ID as the excuse to oppose the Voter ID law just passed in Congress. I have worked organizing, supervising and monitoring elections in different countries, and if you would try to insinuate to anyone overseas that voting without a valid photo ID should be allowed, they would consider you either a lunatic or a criminal. There’s no other way to put it. Like Dems saying that married women who changed their name wouldn’t be allowed to vote if Voter ID is required, it all connects again with Thomas Paine’s quote above…

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you a photo taken in the past by myself or by other fellow Substacker.

This week I’m sharing with you this photo I took a couple of days ago in Maine:

The supporters of the suicidal Open Borders policy embraced by the Dems and those encouraging illegal immigration, have started posting these signs in Maine. I wrote on one of them the two words that made this message make sense: ONLY LEGAL. As the crazy Left embraces the violation of our immigration laws (encouraging corruption, enriching the human trafficking cartels and impoverishing middle class Americans), we must stand strong and defend what’s logical, fair and legal.

