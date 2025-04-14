“I have never let my schooling interfere with my education.” - Mark Twain (1835-1910)

This 12th week of the Trump-Vance administration has been really eventful again. The reciprocal tariffs move by President Trump on our trade partners has already brought plenty of nations to the negotiation table and the economy seems to be weather the rouse pretty well. Yes, Dems are frustrated, I know, but what could you expect?

Internationally, we (the US) will no longer chair the group of key Ukraine allies known as the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG), leaving it permanently up to the Europeans from now on to deal with their own issues. Not bad, wouldn’t you say? And a new deal has been signed with Panama, bringing back US troops to our old facilities there, reducing fees to US ships navigating the Canal, and ensuring China isn’t in command there anymore. Are you tired of winning yet?

The push to deport the millions of illegals brought in unlawfully by the team of traitor Alejandro Mayorkas is in full swing, and again, Dems are using all possible resources to slow, prevent and deter such moves. But the American people are opening their eyes, and support for the Trump-Vance agenda is on the rise. Now even the Governor and AG of New Jersey are under investigation for undermining the work of ICE. Good developments are on the way. The Rule of Law will prevail. You’ll see. I believe that is a much welcome positive development in our Nation.

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is a witty one by American writer, humorist, and essayist Mark Twain (1835-1910). A quote that is arguably more powerful today than ever before, meaning that formal schooling and real education are not the same thing. Twain believed that true learning happened through life experiences, curiosity, and thinking for yourself, not just by following what is taught in schools. And certainly, through learning proper manners at home, with your parents, I may add. Twain would have been horrified at the level of indoctrination in American public schools today.

Samuel Langhorne Clemens, whom you know by his pen name Mark Twain, was born in a town called Florida, in the state of Missouri. Praised in the 19th and 20th centuries as the “greatest humorist the United States has produced,” with William Faulkner calling him “the father of American literature,” Mark Twain is specially known worldwide for his novels The Adventures of Tom Sawyer (1876) and its sequel, Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1884).

Prior to earning national attention as a writer, he held various newspaper jobs in New York and Philadelphia; volunteered for the Confederacy in the American Civil War (although he quit after only two weeks); and failed as a prospector in the Nevada Territory and the West. After the last enterprise, he wrote once again for a Nevada newspaper under the pseudonym “Mark Twain” — a term used in river navigation; “mark twain” means water that is two fathoms (or about 12 feet) deep.

Twain earned a great deal of money from his writing and lectures but invested in ventures that lost most of it. He filed for bankruptcy but eventually paid all his creditors in full. Born shortly after an appearance of Halley's Comet, he predicted that his death would accompany it as well, writing in 1909: “I came in with Halley’s Comet in 1835; it’s coming again next year, and I expect to go out with it. It would be a great disappointment in my life if I don’t. The Almighty has said, no doubt: ‘Now here are these two unaccountable freaks; they came in together, they must go out together.’” He died of a heart attack in 1910, the day after the comet was at its closest to the Sun.

May Mark Twain’s wit and sobriety inspire you to achieve your goals as we start the thirteenth week of this new era, when we work to ensure the MAGA reforms that Dems hate so deeply, help invigorating the Constitutional Republic so love so much.

The meme I bring you today is again spot on:

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

The memes posted on the Patriot Post, like everything else posted there, are truly masterful. This one is as funny as it is true: depicting Chinese dictator Xi Jinping studying Trump’s “The Art of the Deal”, and President Trump studying ‘The Art of War” by Chinese military general, strategist, philosopher, and writer from the 6th century BC Sun Tzu. Funny enough, they both have plenty to learn from each book.

How much things have changed from the happy days when Xi had to deal with braindead Joe and his useless cohorts… Those days are gone now, thank God! May they never return…

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you a photo taken in the past by myself or by other fellow Substacker.

This week I’m sharing with you this photo I took two years ago at a nice restaurant in Spain. Discovering new food dishes is for me an essential part of traveling. Wouldn’t you agree?

The dish on the photo is “Oxtail Bone Marrow with Tartar Steak”. An absolute delight, if meat doesn’t scare you, of course. A nice glass of red wine and a good friend’s company: who could ask for more?

