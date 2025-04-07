“We can forgive the Arabs for killing our children. We cannot forgive them for forcing us to kill their children. We will only have peace with the Arabs when they love their children more than they hate us.” - Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (1898-1978)

The retaliatory tariffs imposed by President Trump on our trade partners who have been imposing tariffs on us for years, have been the main subject these last days.

The Bolshevik masses paid by Soros have increased their demonstrations in the US, defending the indefensible, criticizing the fight against waste and fraud, which unlawfully financed their lunatic Leftist agenda with our tax funds. No more, I say.

Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir (1898-1978), a powerful woman whose words decades ago are equally valid today alas. Israel's first and only female head of government and the first in the Middle East, she served as Israel's fourth Prime Minister from 1969 to 1974.

Born into a Jewish family in Kiev in what was then the Russian Empire, Meir immigrated with her family to the United States in 1906. She graduated from the Milwaukee State Normal School and found work as a teacher. While in Milwaukee, she embraced the Labor Zionist movement. In 1921, Meir and her husband immigrated to British Mandatory Palestine, settling in Merhavia, later becoming the kibbutz’s representative to the main trade union. In 1934, she was elevated to the executive committee of the trade union. Meir held several key roles in the Jewish Agency (the largest Jewish non-profit organization in the world, established in 1929 as the operative branch of the World Zionist Organization) during and after World War II. She was a signatory of the Israeli Declaration of Independence in 1948. Meir was elected to the Knesset (the Israeli parliament) in 1949 and served as Labor Minister until 1956, when she was appointed Foreign Minister by Prime Minister David Ben-Gurion. She retired from the ministry in 1966 due to ill health.

In 1969, Meir assumed the role of Prime Minister following the sudden death of Labor Prime Minister Levi Eshkol. Early in her tenure, she made multiple diplomatic visits to western leaders to promote her vision of peace in the region. While she was trying to promote peace, Israel’s Arab neighbors were preparing for war. The outbreak of the Yom Kippur War in 1973 caught Israel off guard and inflicted severe early losses on the IDF. The resulting public anger damaged Meir’s reputation and led to an inquiry into the failings. Her Alignment coalition was denied a majority in the subsequent legislative election; she resigned the following year and was succeeded as Prime Minister by Yitzhak Rabin. Meir died in 1978 of lymphoma and was buried on Mount Herzl.

May Golda Meir's bravery and hardships inspire you to achieve your goals

The meme I bring you today is again spot on:

Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

Fake Media worldwide are going bananas reporting that President Trump “ignited a potentially ruinous global trade war Wednesday as he slapped 10 percent tariffs on imports from around the world and harsh extra levies on key trading partners.”

President Trump has slapped tariffs on those countries that had tariffs imposed on America, thus giving them an obvious reason to end their tariffs, if they don’t want to be affected by our retaliatory ones. President Trump is in fact the most anti-tariffs President ever. He is just explaining to our so-called allies and foes alike: you tariff America, America will tariff you. If you don’t want us to tariff you, stop your tariffs on US goods. It’s truly a no-brainer! This is good for America. Listen to reason, not to the voices that spread fear. Both Orange Man and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent know very well what they are doing…

This week I'm sharing with you this photo I took a few months ago at a nice local coffee and breakfast joint I regularly visit. It's amazing how God leaves these notes of wisdom scattered for us to find when we least expect it…

God bless.