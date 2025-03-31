“Do not be afraid; our fate cannot be taken from us. It is a gift.” - Dante Alighieri (1265-1321)

Plenty of things have happened in this 10th week of the Trump-Vance administration. Some easier to rationalize than others. In a nutshell, the economic reforms by President Trump are already proving positive, the threat of tariffs has made foreign investment in America skyrocket already, ICE raids are working precisely they way it was expected, Canada and Mexico are working to reduce drug and human trafficking into our country “out of the blue”, Marco Rubio has reinvigorated a whole Caribbean region that felt abandoned to the Communist push from Venezuela and Cuba during the past treasonous administration, foreign pro-Hamas activists in the US are being stripped of their visas, arrested and their deportation procedures initiated, foreign gang criminals deported too, and Democrats continue to burn US flags, attack Tesla cars, wave Palestinian flags, pretend the Signal fiasco is worse than their last 4 years of open borders, and altogether still wonder why the majority of US voters reject the toxicity of their party. The White House’s pressure on ally Denmark over Greenland continues in a way that is frankly embarrassing, illegitimate ruler Zelenskyy is now the main problem to sign any potential peace deal in Ukraine, Israel keeps on pounding Hamas, and the world is slightly more fucked up today that it was even a week ago, thanks to the ever more powerful bond between Leftists and Jihadists everywhere.

Before finishing my introduction to the week, I'd like to highlight here now, talking about the numerous Dem-organized and funded protests against Tesla dealerships countrywide, a quote by fellow Substacker Peter Nayland Kust, which I believe masterfully encapsulates the reality we are witnessing:

“…what is (almost) fascinating about all this “resistance”—it’s all performative. There’s no engagement on substance. There’s no arguing principle or law. It’s all just theatrics.”

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is a powerful one by Florentine dramaturg Dante Alighieri (1265-1321), author of the Divine Comedy, widely considered one of the most important poems of the Middle Ages and the greatest literary work in the Italian language.

Dante was instrumental in establishing the literature of Italy, and is considered to be among this country’s national poets and the Western world’s greatest literary icons. His depictions of Hell, Purgatory, and Heaven provided inspiration for the larger body of Western art and literature. He influenced English writers such as Geoffrey Chaucer, John Milton, and Alfred Tennyson, among many others. Through them, his influence on American literature is palpable from the 17th and 18th centuries too.

The 19th century saw a “Dante revival”, a product of the medieval revival, which was itself an important aspect of Romanticism. Thomas Carlyle profiled him in “The Hero as Poet”, the third lecture in On Heroes, Hero-Worship, & the Heroic in History (1841): “He is world-great not because he is worldwide, but because he is world-deep… Dante is the spokesman of the Middle Ages; the Thought they lived by stands here, in everlasting music.”

If you want to get close to him, Florence in Italy is the place to go, though for us Americans, there’s a closer monument to the Italian master here in New York: you can visit the statue of Dante at Dante Park in Manhattan, New York City, erected on the 6th centenary of his death. A second statue of the same casting as the one in Dante Park is featured at Meridian Hill Park in our Nation’s capital. Ever visited any of both?

May Dante's poetic wisdom and grace inspire you to achieve your goals as we start the eleventh week of this new era, when we work to ensure the MAGA reforms will disarm the anti-American Deep State that still threatens our Constitutional Republic.

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

This one shows the effect of Governor Janet Mills’ policies on Maine: putting foreigners first, incentivizing illegal immigration, smashing academic excellence, having a terrible impact on Veterans’ needs, Mainers on housing waitlists, and girls sports, precisely what brought her national attention when she recently defied President Trump at the very White House. How is that going, Janet? Not that good, right? It seems her initial plans to run for the Senate after completing her second term as governor are, as predicted by President Trump, already going south. Go figure! Orange Man is prophetic.

This week I’m sharing with you this image posted by fellow Substacker Lionel T. His commentary is self explanatory. Little else is needed: we must wake up and support Israel now. Her enemies are our very same enemies. You disagree? I guess time will eventually open your eyes… at your own peril.

