The ninth week of the Trump-Vance administration has been really eventful again, from the signing of the Presidential Executive Order to Close the Department of Indoctrination -ahem- Education, to the surrealist coup against the Executive power by the political activist Federal Judges appointed by radical Leftist past Presidents… to the successful steps abroad by Steve Witkoff in the diplomatic arena. Too many things are happening: our European allies have decided to make the military-industrial complex rich on their side of the pond with the excuse a potential Russian invasion, while the real Jihadi invaders keep on taking over our streets in the Western World.

Don’t let the campaign of domestic terrorism financed by Democrat donors to burn Tesla vehicles distract you from the fact that all this is happening because President Trump’s measures are being successful at Making America Great Again, have no doubt about it... I just bought 4 TESLA shares on a tight budget to support Elon Musk.

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is one we pretend to ignore generation after generation, by renown German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer (1788-1860).

Though his work -described as an exemplary manifestation of philosophical pessimism- failed to garner substantial attention during his lifetime, Schopenhauer had a posthumous impact across various disciplines, including philosophy, literature, and science. His writing on aesthetics, morality, and psychology influenced many thinkers and artists in the 20th century and beyond.

Arthur Schopenhauer was born in 1788 to a German wealthy patrician family, in the city of Gdansk, when this was part of the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, one of the largest, most populated countries of 16th- to 18th-century Europe. At its peak in the early 17th century, it spanned from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, and supported a multi-ethnic population of around 12 million as of 1618. The official languages of the Commonwealth were Polish and Latin, with Catholicism as the state religion.

Though Schopenhauer’s philosophy is certainly complex to me, he is relevant for his ideas on metaphysics, ethics, and aesthetics, which emphasize the role of the will and the nature of human suffering. His work is recognized for integrating concepts from Eastern philosophy, such as Buddhism and Hinduism, into Western thought.

I like his quote I brought to you today because it calls us to realize that we must protect what we have -our country, our freedoms, our friends and family- well before we lose them or, worse, allow others to take them from us. Precisely what the Biden-Harris administration was all about… dismantling America while most Americans didn’t even react. They were the same ones who now burn Teslas, block streets and threaten to kill our leaders…

May Schopenhauer’s wisdom inspire you to achieve your goals as we start the tenth week of this new era, when we work to ensure the MAGA reforms will disarm the anti-American Deep State that threatens our Constitutional Republic.

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

The Left has decided to show again their hypocritical ways. Elon Musk was a semi-God for them in their Green Lunacy, until he started saying the obvious: if you sabotage your national energy-generation-systems, open your borders to everyone’s products, and to all illegal immigrants, you destroy your country. That was enough for the Left to now want to kill him, burn his electric cars, and call for an insurrection. The truth is that the whole climate change hoax was precisely just that, a charade to justify killing our industries, ruining our economy, and dismantling our country.

Let’s not forget it. Let’s make them pay for it.

This week I’m breaking this rule again and sharing with you this image I found truly inspiring, peaceful and heartwarming:

It shows 69-year-old Turkish fisherman Adem Yilmaz, from Eskikaraagac village, in the northwestern province of Bursa, in Turkey, on his boat together with stork Yaren, on Uluabat Lake, where they fish together every spring for the last 14 years. Yilmaz has called his boat “Yaren”, after the stork, and the couple are a national duo loved by many in Turkey and worldwide. For 14 years, Yaren the stork has made its springtime return to Eskikaraagac village, where it lovingly settles on its nest and frequently graces the boat of local fisherman Adem Yilmaz with much anticipated visits.

This year, Yaren arrived a bit later according to bird migration patterns, but on March 15th it perched on fisherman Yilmaz’s boat longer than usual, creating yet another touching and exhilarating moment that deepens the bond between the beloved stork and the community. The fisherman expressed a mix of relief and joy at Yaren’s return, saying, “I held onto hope for Yaren’s arrival, but I felt a lingering unease since it was later than in previous years. But when I finally saw it, I was overwhelmed with pure happiness. Yaren is like a child to me. Every morning, I feed it fish, and then it returns to the nest to care for its offspring. If it gets hungry again, it always comes back to my boat.”

As Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Daily News reports, the remarkable tale of the friendship between the fisherman and the stork has resonated with audiences around the globe. Since Yaren and Yilmaz were first photographed together on Uluabat Lake, their friendship has become a global sensation, inspiring a documentary that garnered the title of ‘Best Documentary’ at the 2019 Prague Film Awards in the Czech Republic. The tale was featured in Austrian and German school textbooks and even adapted into a shadow play in Greece. Turkish local authorities erected a statue of the stork and the fisherman in the village square, immortalizing the tale. Additionally, they created a live-streaming website, allowing enthusiasts to watch the stork’s nest 24/7.

Located along a major migration route, Eskikaraagac village is Turkey’s sole location on the European Stork Villages Network. Each year, thousands of storks pass through the village, while some choose to stay for the season, like Yaren has done for 14 years already. In a world filled with conflicts, this is a gift from God to remind us of the power of human kindness and love for nature, wouldn’t you agree?

