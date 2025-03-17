“Those who can make you believe absurdities can make you commit atrocities” - Voltaire (1694-1778)

The eighth week of the Trump-Vance administration has been really successful again, and the results after the first 50 days of Orange Man in office this second time are already there to be seen, tangible, despite the massive efforts by the mainstream media and the Left to silence them, divert attention and right out lie to us all in America and the world over.

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is a truly eye-opening one by French Enlightenment writer, philosopher, satirist, and historian Francois-Marie Arouet, known by his nom-de-plume: Voltaire (1694-1778).

A versatile and prolific writer, producing works in almost every literary form, including plays, poems, novels, essays, histories, and even scientific expositions, Voltaire wrote more than 20,000 letters and 2,000 books and pamphlets. He was one of the first authors to become renowned and commercially successful internationally. An outspoken advocate of civil liberties, Voltaire was at constant risk from the strict censorship laws of the Catholic French Monarchy. His writings aggressively satirized intolerance and religious dogma, as well as the French institutions of his day.

Francois-Marie Arouet adopted the name Voltaire in 1718, following his incarceration at the Bastille. Its origin is unclear. It seems to be an anagram of AROVET LI, the Latinized spelling of his surname, Arouet, and the initial letters of le jeune (“the young”). According to a family tradition among the descendants of his sister, he was known since childhood as le petit volontaire (“determined little thing”), and he resurrected a variant of the name in his adult life. The name also reverses the syllables of Airvault, his family’s home town in the Poitou region of France. Voltaire is known also to have used at least 178 separate pen names during his lifetime. Not bad, wouldn’t you agree? Not even demonic Merrick Garland’s FBI would have found him!

The quote from Voltaire I bring you here today, was used on March 15th, 2025, at the Capitol in Augusta (Maine), by the new Vice Chair of the Maine Republican Committee, Scott Rocknack, himself a man of vision and future, to introduce the amazing list of speakers defending the return to a state policy that protects females’ physical and mental health, their intimacy in female spaces, and their careers in sports, during the patriotic rally organized to defend female athletes from the unpopular and lunatic Democrat policies of Maine Governor Janet Mills.

May the courage of Maine’s patriots and the wisdom and bravery of Voltaire inspire you to achieve your goals as we start the ninth week of this new era, when we work to ensure the MAGA reforms will disarm the anti-American Deep State that threatens our democracy and Republic.

The meme I bring you today, this time by fellow Substacker

, is again spot on:

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

The Left has decided to take off its mask and show themselves for who they really are: by supporting Hamas and the Islamist push in the Middle East and the West, they are showing that all their speech about compassion, respect, love and coexistence is as cheap and false as a promise by Bill Clinton or a signature by Joe Biden.

Read again the words of Abe Greenwald above. His definition of the system supported by the Democrat Party activists is exact to the millimeter: “Gaza is precisely what the Western Left says it hates: a racist, sexist, homophobic, militaristic, anti-Democratic, kleptocratic, dogmatically religious police state of science fictional inequity and oppression. And they love it more than anything in the world”.

Let’s not forget it. Let’s make them pay for it.

This week I’m sharing with you this photo I took on Saturday morning, during the March 15th, 2025, Augusta - Maine! Great patriotic event to support female athletes against Dem lunacy and the tyranny embodied by Governor Janet Mills!

The speeches by Scott Rocknack, Cassidy Carlisle, Maine Representative Mike Soboleski, Maine Representative Katrina Smith, Maine Wire Editor in Chief Steve Robinson, Maine Education Initiative Heidi Sampson, Maine Representative Liz Caruso, and young de-transitioner Chloe Cole were really empowering and encouraging, on a subject where the vast majority of Americans agree: boys are boys and girls are girls!

Bobby Charles gave an electrifying speech! People started distributing “Run Bobby Run” signs and everyone cheered enthusiastically!

The days of Democrat Party control over Maine are over! Bobby Charles will become the next Governor of this quintessentially American State, and he’ll put common sense and patriotism back in charge! You know the old adage: AS GOES MAINE, SO GOES THE NATION!

Bobby Charles addresses the mass of patriotic Mainers gathered to support female athletes and to send Governor Janet Mills a clear message: “We support Maine Representative Laurel Libby and President Trump! See you in Court indeed!”

God bless.