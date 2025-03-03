“A man who does not think differently from his time and environment cannot grow beyond his time and environment.” - Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (1881-1938)

The sixth week of the Trump-Vance administration has been really positive again, with Dan Bongino being appointed by Prez Trump as the 20th Deputy Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation beginning on March 17th, 2025. The Patel-Bongino tandem at the wheel under Pam Bondi in charge of federal Law Enforcement in the US is simply a dream come true. The Trump-Vance team is nearly completed in its initial setup and we’re already rock and rolling, though the lunatics on the Left are already asking to “Deport Elon!!!”.

If you didn’t have a problem with Alejandro Mayorkas, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib or Pramila Jayapal, but you want to deport the guy creating wealth and uncovering federal corruption beyond belief, then you are nothing but a TRAITOR. There’s no other way to put it.

On top of that, we are still digesting the whole f*ck up of the visit of Le Petit Dictateur Zelenskyy to the White House. I won’t say much because I don’t think he deserves it, but let’s just add that I’m glad we’re moving away from the absurd relationship with the corrupt Ukrainian leadership. And what do you know? The Left’s worst nightmare after Trump, Vladimir Putin, has reportedly offered already to share with the US the exploitation of Russia’s rare earths and critical minerals. Wouldn’t that be an incredible development that could turn really profitable in itself, while also allowing to stop the crazy arms race between the US and Russia for once? Talk about a serious confidence building measure… bringing stability to Europe and the world. Can you already guess who will vehemently oppose?

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is a deep one from one of the most important historical figures of the 20th century, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk (1881-1938), the Turkish Field Marshal, revolutionary statesman, author, and key founding father of the Republic of Turkey, serving as its first President from 1923 until his death in 1938.

Born in Salonica, Ottoman Empire (what’s today Thessaloniki, Greece), Mustafa Kemal grew up in the military ranks of the Ottoman Empire, and came to prominence for his role in securing the Ottoman victory at the Battle of Gallipoli (1915) during World War I, against allied British, Australian, New Zealander and French troops. Following the defeat of the Ottoman Empire after World War I, he led the Turkish National Movement, which resisted the Empire’s partition among the victorious Allied powers. Establishing a provisional government in the present-day Turkish capital Ankara, he defeated the forces sent by the Allies, thus emerging victorious from what was later referred to as the Turkish War of Independence. He subsequently proceeded to abolish the Ottoman Sultanate in 1922 and proclaimed the foundation of the Turkish Republic in its place the following year.

He was awarded and adopted the last name “Ataturk” (father of the Turks), modernized the country’s legal and educational systems and encouraged the adoption of a European way of life, with Turkish written in the Latin alphabet and with citizens adopting European-style names. One of the great figures of the 20th century, Ataturk rescued the surviving Turkish remnant of the defeated Ottoman Empire at the end of World War I. He galvanized his people against invading Allied forces who sought to impose the Allied will upon the war-weary Turks. Through these struggles, he founded the modern Republic of Turkey, for which he is still revered by the Turks. He succeeded in restoring to his people pride in their national sense as Turks, coupled with a new sense of accomplishment as their nation was brought into the modern world. Over the next two decades, Ataturk created a modern state that would grow under his successors into a viable democracy and a formidable economy.

Turkey is today a powerhouse in Europe and the world, though the secularism Ataturk made centerstage of the new Turkish Republic, has been wiped out in the 21st century by the current Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. An essential actor in Europe, the Mediterranean, the Middle East, Central Asia and Eastern Africa in 2025, the growing Islamism is making the strategic relation with Turkey harder every year. Something that the great Ataturk would have seen as a betrayal of his legacy, in my opinion.

May Kemal Ataturk’s vision, love of country and wisdom inspire you to achieve your goals as we start this sixth week of the already heroic Trump-Vance administration. Ready for another cup of coffee/tea?

The meme I bring you today is again spot on, as shared by fellow Substacker David Ziffer, as part of his post “The Transgender Emperor”, which I discovered thanks to friend and fellow Substacker Diane L. Gruber, from Substack “America First Re-Ignited”.

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

Those most radical Leftists who took over the Teachers’ Union, the Democrat Party and Academia in general in the 21st century made clear their main goal was to control and rewire our children’s brains, in order to manipulate their understanding of the world. So now, instead of patriotic Americans raising Old Glory together, it’ll be the LGBTQ+ letter salad flag that our children will fly and defend proudly. Anyone who fails to see what is going on, shall own the results if we fail to prevent it further from now on.

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you a photo taken by myself or by other fellow Substackers. This week I’m breaking that rule again, and sharing with you this photo from friend and fellow “Club 11” member Fabian Vendrig (the Netherlands), though he isn’t a Substacker yet...

He took it recently at the arrivals section of the airport at EU-capital-Brussels (Belgium), precisely to highlight how ironic it is that the institution which so many millions of Europeans have come to see as an antidemocratic behemoth, is the one so loudly promoting itself as a champion of democracy in the 21st century… I guess we’ll have to keep on waiting for an European recycling process, in which individual member states stop hiding behind the EU colors in order to strengthen their own national democratic rule. We are deeply in that process at this side of the pond indeed. We wish the Europeans all the best in that process, as VP Vance said in Munich in February 2025. God bless.

