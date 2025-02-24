“The Christian ideal has not been tried and found wanting; it has been found difficult and left untried.” - G.K. Chesterton (1874-1936)

Happy Monday morning yet again, ladies and gentlemen!

Clockwise: Good morning, Australia! Good morning, Israel! Good morning, America!

I really hope you had a good weekend and that your coffee is making you feel now like life is worth facing again, with a smile and the best of attitudes.

The fifth week of the Trump-Vance administration has been fascinating yet again, and the defenders of insanity and Leftist absurdism can’t stomach it. They are now playing the documentary “Ratify” to ask for the US Constitution to be amended in order to enshrine “transgenderism” in it. Thanks, but no, thanks.

Finally, we got to see this week the historical confirmation of Kash Patel as FBI Director, no thanks to unbearable RINOs Senator Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Senator Susan Collins (Maine), and now there’s no limit to what we are going to see related to cleaning house and fighting corruption. The Deep State is planning to fight back as long as it can, but even they know they are already done, toast, kaput.

Our man Steve Witkoff continues revolutionizing the world of international affairs and diplomacy, together with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Advisor Mike Waltz… and from Hamas to the Ayatollahs, to the shitshow in Ukraine, everything is fast starting to go the way President Trump wanted… have a little faith, the man is a genius.

Still waiting to hear about the final election results in Germany? Don’t doubt it: our pal Eugyppius writes the Substack to read if you want to know exactly what’s happening in the country that once was “the engine of Europe”, before the Teutonic version of the Swamp ruined it since the times of Angela Merkel. Whatever happens there will have a direct impact on NATO and Europe, so we better keep an eye there too.

And what do you know? A new “medication” has just been released that may help Dems overcome their Trump Derangement Syndrome! Watch here!

Yes, I know… exciting times. How isn’t that Monday morning coffee making you feel better already?

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is mind blowing one by British author, philosopher, Christian apologist, and literary and art critic Gilbert Keith Chesterton (1874-1936). The quote itself is one that my friend and fellow Substacker Charles “Chuck” Ellis includes as part of his signature in his private emails, and that I find really interesting…

Especially combined with these lines by fellow Substacker Audra Powers:

You never heard much about G.K. Chesterton before? Yes, I know. He’s been described as “the most unjustly neglected writer of our time”. Not bad, right?

In the words of Dale Ahlquist, “G.K. Chesterton was the best writer of the 20th century. He said something about everything and he said it better than anybody else. But he was no mere wordsmith. He was very good at expressing himself, but more importantly, he had something very good to express. The reason he was the greatest writer of the 20th century was because he was also the greatest thinker of the 20th century.”

He revolutionized British radio in the 1930s, after the BBC invited him to give a series of unscripted radio talks, basically in what was the first series of podcasts on air. Only his premature death prevented him from becoming the number one voice in British broadcasting.

On top of that, G.K. Chesterton “defended ‘the common man’ and common sense. He defended the poor. He defended the family. He defended beauty. And he defended Christianity. These don’t play well in the classroom, in the media, or in the public arena. And that is probably why he is neglected. The modern world prefers writers who are snobs, who have exotic and bizarre ideas, who glorify decadence, who scoff at Christianity, who deny the dignity of the poor, and who think freedom means no responsibility.”

May G. K. Chesterton’s serenity, wit and wisdom inspire you to achieve your goals as we start this sixth week of the already heroic Trump-Vance administration. Ready for another cup of coffee?

The European elites are still shaking reading the news from Berlin… And yes, Chuck Schumer is still chanting ‘we will win’ in front of the Treasury Department HQ in DC. Isn’t it cool? Let the circus go on!

Following our formula, each Monday I share with you here 3 previously published posts. Two of them from other Substack authors and the third, one of my own previous posts.

This Monday morning, I have the pleasure to bring you here the following:

The meme I bring you today is again spot on, as shared by fellow Substacker Brandon Richey:

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

Those who have been lying to us for so long are the ones now crying wolf again, saying constitutional crisis and regime change are a threat to American democracy, and of course: that President Trump is Hitler reincarnate. OK, whatever…

Do you have any relevant meme that you would like to share with us here?

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you a photo taken by myself or by other fellow Substackers. This week I’m breaking that rule again, and sharing with you this officially distributed photo of NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte addressing allied troops in Slovakia in a pose that our opponents -from Russia to China, from Hamas to Iran- will find really scary, wouldn’t you agree?

There’s not really much we can do, no matter how much money we invest of defense programs, if the messages sent out by NATO HQ Brussels looks as ridiculous as this one. This photo was selected by NATO HQ to be distributed worldwide… It really transmits strength and resilience, right? Not even close.

The globalist establishment has been for quite a while now pretending that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization is actually a ‘feel good’ NGO of sorts… but I don’t think the citizens of the NATO countries agree with that nonsense anymore. Certainly not us in the US.

Yes, I thought Rutte was a very bad choice as NATO Secretary General even before his appointment was announced…

*Do you have a photo, and a comment linked to it, that you would like to see shared with our patriotic community here at ForeignLocal? Send it my way and it may well end up here one Monday morning indeed…

This is the twenty seventh week we start together with the ForeignLocal formula. I promised you that each Monday morning, I would prepare for you a photo with a quote of somebody worthy of our attention + a brief intro to the week from moi + 3 previously published posts that you may have missed + a selected meme + a photo taken by myself or another fellow Substacker + a farewell picture of the same relevant figure I started my Monday morning post with.

Comments/questions welcome…

God bless.