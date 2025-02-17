“Anybody who doesn’t have fear is an idiot. It’s just that you must make the fear work for you.” - USAF Brigadier General Robin Olds (1922-2007)

The fourth week of the Trump-Vance administration has been amazing, and the defenders of the Deep State are getting really nervous, even with insane calls to have a military coup rising against the newly inaugurated President. Think of it, it has not even been a full month since he took office, and all hell has broken loose indeed.

We got to see this week the historical confirmation of RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services and of Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, and we are still hoping that Kash Patel will be confirmed as FBI Director very soon.

John Ratcliffe got confirmed as the new CIA Director too, and both VP JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth visited Europe for the first time, sending a very clear message to our European allies -and the whole world- about the new rules of the game.

If you haven’t had the pleasure of watching JD Vance’s historic speech at the Munich Security Conference 2025, defending freedom of speech, democracy and liberty for average citizens, just click here.

Born in 1922 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Olds epitomized the youthful World War II fighter pilot, and is regarded among aviation historians, and his peers, as the best Wing Commander of the Vietnam War, for both his air-fighting skills, and his reputation as a combat leader. Olds’ hallmarks were boldness, courage and leadership. A World War II ace and Air Force Cross recipient, he gained widespread fame and respect as the aggressive Commander of the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing during the Vietnam War.



Robin Olds grew up amongst military aviators and aircraft, his father was a World War I pursuit pilot, an aide to Brigadier General Billy Mitchell, and Commander of the first B-17 Bomber Squadron. Olds attended West Point, where his characteristic boldness allowed him to excel on the football field, being selected in 1942 as an All-American tackle. After Olds graduated in 1943, in the middle of WWII, he attended flight training and was deployed to Europe as a P-38 pilot, standing out as a daring aviator and a natural leader. Within a few months, he shot down five enemy fighters to become his Fighter Group’s first ace. At the very young age of 22, he was promoted to Major and given command of his whole Fighter Squadron. Olds continued his success after the unit converted to P-51s, and he ended the war with 12 victories, being the only pilot to “make ace” in both the P-38 (5 victories) and the P-51 (8 victories). The German pilots weren’t too happy to know he was out there, let me tell you.

Twenty one years after the end of WWII, in the fall of 1966, when the war in Vietnam escalated, Olds took command of the 8th Tactical Fighter Wing (TFW) at Ubon Royal Thai Air Force Base. His charisma and courage endeared him to his people, and under his leadership, his unit became the USAF’s top MiG-killing Wing in Southeast Asia. Unlike most politicians when situations get hot, Olds always led from the front: he shared the same risks as his aircrews by flying on the most dangerous missions. The crowning achievement for him was planning and leading Operation Bolo, when North Vietnamese MiG-21 pilots were tricked into an air battle in which Olds shot down a MiG-21, and his Phantom F-4 aircrews shot down six others with no losses. He also shot down three other MiGs during his tour. When added to his WWII victories, his lifetime victory totaled 16 enemy aircraft. Upon his return from Southeast Asia in December 1967, Robin Olds was promoted to USAF Brigadier General in 1968. He later became the Commandant of Cadets at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, retiring from active duty in 1973, two years before I was born.

May General Olds’ bravery, leadership and wisdom inspire you to achieve your goals as we start this fifth week of the already fascinating Trump-Vance administration. Ready for another cup of coffee? The European elites are still shaking in Munich…

The meme I bring you today is again spot on, as shared by fellow Substacker Alex Ilex:

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

As I have repeated often, it is imperative that we restore sanity and integrity to our federal system, and that is why it is so relevant that, on his very inauguration day in 2025, President Trump issued Executive Order 14168, finally ending “gender ideology” and stating that for the US federal system there are only two sexes, as it has always been, until lunacy took over under the Biden-Harris administration. The implications are manifold and, despite the usual voices in the Left screaming again about this, sanity, science and logic are back in town in DC again.

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you a photo taken by myself or by other fellow Substackers. This week I’m breaking that rule and sharing with you this photo of the absolutely beautiful portrait of Azerbaijani princess and poet Khurshidbanu Natavan (1832-1897), considered one of the best lyrical poets of Azerbaijan, a fascinating country in the Eurasian region of the Caucasus, on the shores of the Caspian Sea.

I find the portrait sublime. I happened to get to it by pure chance when I was researching, and got mesmerized looking at it. The author was Azerbaijani painter Ogtay Sadigzade (1921-2014) and it is kept at the National Museum of Art of Azerbaijan in Baku, the country’s capital, right on the Caspian Sea.

Everything on the painting, each element, from the wall behind her, to the very rich clothes, to the red rose, her eyes, the colors, the book, it is all breathtakingly beautiful. What an amazing work of art.

