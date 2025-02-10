“The word ‘bipartisan’ usually means some larger-than-usual deception is being carried out.” - George Carlin (1937-2008)

The third week of the Trump administration has officially ended and both the US and the world are already much better for it, especially after discovering the massive corruption and fraud scandal tied to USAID and other branches of the Deep State.

As my admired author and dear friend Bobby Charles wrote recently, this past week has been one of continuing the ‘Vertical Climb’ brought in by the much needed reforms put in place by President Trump. If in the first fortnight of the new administration we got State Secretary Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin, and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum confirmed, this third week we witnessed the confirmations of Pam Bondi as the new Attorney General, Doug Collins as Veteran Affairs Secretary, Chris Wright as Energy Secretary, Scott Turner as Housing and Urban Development Secretary, and Russel Vought as Director of the Office for Management and Budget!

Interestingly enough, Vought had attended Illinois’ Wheaton College, which calls itself a Christian college. On Thursday last week, the US Senate confirmed Russ Vought, who has a strong pro-life record, to lead the abovementioned Office, with all 53 Republicans voting in his favor. The following day, Wheaton’s social media accounts commended Vought, posting that the school “congratulates and prays” for him. But by Saturday morning, negative comments left by Woke Facebook users prompted Wheaton College to retract the post. So much for Conservative resilience and Christian bravery. It seems there’s plenty ahead to do in order to hold our ground against Woke America. But don’t worry, putting cowards aside, we’re getting there step by step.

We are still eagerly waiting to secure the confirmations of JFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services, Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence, Kash Patel as FBI Director, Brooke Rollins as Agriculture Secretary, Lori Chavez-DeRemer as Labor Secretary, Kelly Loeffler as Small Business Administration Administrator, Howard Lutnick as Commerce Secretary, Linda McMahon as Education Secretary, and Elise Stefanik as Ambassador to the UN, which many -like me- wish we would soon exit, once and for all.

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is a clairvoyant one that reminds us of the need to stay always vigilant against the foreseeable political corruption, by one of the most important and influential American comedians of all time. He is no other than American stand-up comedian, social critic, actor and author George Denis Patrick Carlin (1937-2008).

Dubbed “the dean of counterculture comedians”, George Carlin was born in NYC just four years before WWII hit us at Pearl Harbor. His mother was of Irish descent and his father was actually Irish, though given his alcoholism, he was never around. His mother raised him and his brother on her own. When Carlin was eight years old, his father died. Carlin said that he picked up an appreciation for effective use of the English language from his mother, who had a television set, a new technology few people owned at the time, and Carlin became an avid fan of the pioneering late-night talk show Broadway Open House. He went to the Bronx for high school, but was expelled from Cardinal Hayes High School after three semesters at age 15. He briefly attended Bishop Dubois High School in Harlem and Salesian High School in Goshen. He spent many summers at Camp Notre Dame in Spofford, New Hampshire, where he regularly won the camp’s drama award; in fact, upon his death, some of his ashes were scattered at Spofford Lake per his request.

Like Morgan Freeman, Carlin joined the USAF and served as a radar technician, though he was called an “unproductive airman” by his superiors, and he received a general discharge in 1957. During his time in the US Air Force, he was court-martialed three times and received many nonjudicial punishments and reprimands.

Known for his sharp wit and social commentary, Carlin began his career in the late 1950s as a radio disc jockey and transitioned to stand-up comedy, gaining fame with his iconic routines like “Seven Words You Can Never Say on Television,” which challenged censorship and sparked legal debates. Over his 50-year career, Carlin released more than 20 comedy albums, starred in numerous HBO specials, and became a cultural icon recognized for his observational humor and critiques of societal norms. His unique blend of satire, wordplay, and irreverence made him a pivotal figure in the evolution of American modern comedy. Certainly, he was a flawed individual, but aren’t we all in a way? I’m but a sinner to whom God has handed a second opportunity in life. What about you?

May George Carlin’s wit, humor and wisdom encourage you to achieve your goals as we start this fourth week of the already fascinating Trump-Vance administration. Ready for another cup of coffee? Two, I guess, if you are a former USAID employee…

The meme I bring you today is again spot on, as shared by fellow Substacker Faith:

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

As I mentioned here last week, it is imperative that we restore sanity and integrity to our federal law enforcement and immigration systems, much like what new AG Pam Bondi said when addressing the press at the White House after being sworn in by SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas.

This is especially poignant at a time when the events multiply in different states, in which foreign illegals in America gather to burn US flags and to proudly wave their own national flags, while being on welfare paid by US taxpayers. The absurdity of the situation fostered by the Biden-Harris administration is unparalleled. If you want to burn our flag and proudly celebrate yours, do it in your own bloody country, not here. And certainly not while demanding that we hand you public welfare funds to live your life here much better than in the country you came from. This brainless anti-US dynamic must be ended, once and for all.

As I said before, I stand with President Trump’s and Border Tsar Tom Homan’s new DEI: DEPORT EVERY ILLEGAL. And arrest every public official in “sanctuary jurisdictions” covering for the crimes of illegals, supporting them and violating US immigration laws.

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you a photo taken by myself or by other fellow Substackers. This week I’m sharing with you a photo I took in July 2022, when I was still recuperating emotionally from the hardest period in my life...

A verse in the Bible always seems to strike me when I most need, bringing me the clarity and warmth of knowing that God is always there for us.

That day back in 2022, it was Psalm 59:16-17 that comforted me as I told our Heavenly Father that “I will sing of thy power; yea, I will sing aloud of thy mercy in the morning: for thou hast been my defence and refuge in the day of my trouble. Unto thee, O my strength, will I sing: for God is my defence, and the God of my mercy.” Amen! I took this photo on that moment, years ago, and I see fit to share it with you here today. I still have a long way to go to reconnect with my children, but I know God’s in command and eventually order will reign over chaos, and truth over falsehood.

