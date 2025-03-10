“I don’t like that man. I must get to know him better” - US President Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865)

The seventh week of the Trump-Vance administration has been really eventful again, with changes taking place on every single level of the corrupt administrative architecture inherited by the Executive run by 47. We are still waiting for the confirmation of Elise Stefanik as the new US Ambassador to the UN, and of Matthew Whitaker as the new US Ambassador to NATO; while the reports that FBI Director Kash Patel has requested a detail of private security agents outside the FBI, gives us the measure of the tense reality between the MAGA agenda implementers we support, and the Deep State personnel who refuse to pledge allegiance to the new President legitimately elected.

The absolutely shameful behavior of Democrats in Congress during last week’s amazing State of the Union Address by President Trump has reportedly had an impressive impact on the American public. So much so that plenty of Democrat voters have raised their voices to say they don’t see themselves represented anymore by the current Democrat Party members of the US House and US Senate. This is an excellent development. It is the moment to reach out to them and build bridges together again.

Connecting with the masterful quote by President Abraham Lincoln above, friend and fellow Substacker Nika Scothorne wrote recently, in her piece with fellow Substacker John McWaters, this:

“John’s recommendation is to invite someone you have disagreements with over to your house and make them dinner. Talk, but importantly, start by talking about anything but politics. The antidote to dehumanization is humanization. Finding commonality and rapport before diving into the tricky conversations will go a long way.”

Yes, I know… easier said than done, but encouraging nevertheless, wouldn’t you say? What do you think about this advise?

*And last but not least, I don’t want to start the week without praying for the innocent civilians massacred during the weekend in Syria by those Islamist terrorists who received such support from the Biden-Harris administration, the EU, Turkey and many criminal actors. Syrian Christians, Alewites, Druze and others reportedly killed by the representatives of Jihadist “peace” in the new post-Assad Syria. The legacy of the Obama-Biden-Harris shitshow will be a long-lasting and very painful one…

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is a truly inspiring one by our much revered 16th US President, Abraham Lincoln (1809-1865). He was born in Hodgenville, Kentucky, the same year the Napoleonic Wars entered into a decisive moment in Central Europe, with mayor battles between the armies of Austrian Emperor Francis I and those of Napoleon’s French Empire.

Abraham Lincoln was born to a family of pioneers and frontier settlers. Before he was actually born, Native Americans had killed his grandfather in front of his sons, including Lincoln’s father Thomas. And when he was but 9 years old, his mother, Nancy, died of milk sickness, which claimed thousands of lives among settlers to the Midwestern United States in the early 19th century, especially in frontier areas along the Ohio River Valley and its tributaries where white snakeroot was prevalent. New settlers were unfamiliar with the plant and its properties. Milk sickness, also known as tremetol vomiting, is a kind of poisoning characterized by trembling, vomiting, and severe intestinal pain that affects individuals who ingest milk, other dairy products, or meat from a cow that has fed on white snakeroot plant, which contains the poison tremetol. It is worth remember what our American ancestors went through to build this country we inherited from them, and that sadly so many take for granted.

Lincoln was born into poverty in a log cabin in Kentucky, and was raised on the frontier. He was self-educated and nonetheless became a lawyer, a Whig Party leader, an Illinois state legislator, and a US Representative. Not bad for a humble, self-educated frontier man. Compare that with the morons in the Ivy League Colleges of today. Their expensive degrees are worthless compared to Abraham Lincoln’s education.

Angered by the extension of slavery to new US territories, Lincoln became a leader of the newly founded, anti-slavery, Republican Party. Lincoln ran for President in 1860, sweeping the North to gain victory. Pro-slavery elements in the South viewed his election as a threat to slavery, and Southern states began seceding from the Nation. They formed the Confederate States of America, which began seizing federal military bases in the South. A little over one month after Lincoln assumed the Presidency, Confederate forces attacked US Army Fort Sumter, in South Carolina. Following the bombardment, Lincoln mobilized forces to suppress the rebellion and restore the Union. The Civil War had started.

I won’t try to explain everything else here now. Just to add that President Lincoln led the United States through the American Civil War, defeating the Confederate States of America, playing a major role in the abolition of slavery, expanding the power of the federal government, and modernizing the US economy. As you all know, he was assassinated in 1865 by a Confederate spy from Maryland. Lincoln the man died, but Lincoln the historical titan is still very much alive, despite the fact that his Vice President and successor in the White House, Southern Democrat Andrew Johnson, successfully did all possible to betray Lincoln’s plans, hopes and policies.

May our 16th President’s vision, love of country and humility inspire you to achieve your goals as we start this seventh week of this new era, where we hope the MAGA reforms will disarm the Deep State that threatens our democracy and Republic.

The meme I bring you today is again spot on:

Yep! Memes have become such powerful tools because they actually make us think most of the times about stuff we may have not considered.

The Left hates every single development related to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) created by President Trump and run by Elon Musk. The amount of defrauded $billions in ludicrous and corrupt Democrat-run federal programs discovered so far, has been mind-blowing, to say the least. Like the numbers of long deceased US citizens still in the Social Security records and Voter Rolls everywhere, making all kind of corrupt developments possible.

Many Americans are opening their eyes. The time for change and reform is now. In a Nation where most of our towns have been long allowed to decay and betrayed by the federal entities that diverted our taxpayers’ dollars abroad, the time to cut all this immoral abuse is now. Our country deserves a new opportunity. Let’s focus our funds, efforts and projects on America. Our beloved United States deserve this. Don’t you agree?

This week I'm sharing with you this amazing photo shared by fellow Substacker Sarah:

No further comments needed. What she says is simply irrefutable. It’s time to put sanity back at the wheel… Thanks for sharing, Sarah.

God bless.