“Never wound a snake. Kill it.” - Maryland National Guard Brigadier General Harriet Tubman (1822-1913)

Last week was again a hectic and strategic one. More key Executive Orders were issued by the President. Key Cabinet picks got confirmed at the Senate level, though once again the RINOs showed us their true colors. Our military bombed ISIS leadership in Somalia, which surely pissed US House Representative Ilhan Omar and her husband/brother off. The 2,000-pound-bombs that Israel needed and the previous administration blocked, have been finally export-cleared by President Trump and will get to the IDF soon, which surely pissed US House Representative Rashida Tlaib and many more off too. The deportation of illegals is in full swing, which infuriates Democrats as they see their voter-numbers decrease. And more investments in America are being announced as the Trump administration tares down the anti-US-growth laws the Biden-Harris administration had set up to hurt American workers and entrepreneurs alike. Colombia and many other nations that facilitated illegal emigration towards our country have started to face the music and got the message that the new era of American peace through strength is serious and fully on. The era of misery through weakness embodied by Joe, Kamala and Comrade Tim is definitely over. Mexican illegals flying Mexican flags on US soil are making the burning of US flags their third most favorite activity, after fraudulently applying for welfare and watching soccer. But it all goes the right way. Things are massively improving day by day for US citizens and LEGAL immigrants, though not for illegals and not for Communism-lovers, who see their past paradise being dismantled with each stroke of Orange Man’s glorious sharpie. And yes, Joe is still doing his Roomba walk in his basement, though he ain’t sure where he at.

I share once more with you the elements of the ForeignLocal ‘formula to kickstart the week together’ in the best of moods and confidence. The quote I bring you today is a decisive one that reminds us of the right way to deal with our mortal enemies (like Communism), by a true American hero who stood for freedom, human dignity and brave improvement of our Nation. She is no other than American abolitionist leader, spy, military leader, nurse and legendary Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman (1822-1913), who was posthumously recognized in 2024 with the rank of Brigadier General in the Maryland National Guard, for her impressive service during the Civil War (1861-1865).

Born into slavery in Dorchester County, Maryland, Tubman suffered massive violence and abuse, growing up devoutly religious. In 1849, she escaped slavery to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, only to return to Maryland to rescue her family soon after. Slowly, one group at a time, she brought relatives with her out of the state, and eventually guided dozens of other enslaved people to freedom. Tubman (or “Moses”, as she was called) travelled by night and in extreme secrecy, and later said she “never lost a passenger”. After the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 was passed, she helped guide escapees farther north into British North America (now Canada), and helped newly freed people find work. Tubman met abolitionist leader John Brown in 1858, and helped him plan and recruit supporters for his 1859 raid on Harpers Ferry to start a slave revolt in the Southern states.

When the Civil War began, Tubman worked for the Union Army, first as a cook and nurse, and then as an armed scout and spy. For her guidance of the raid at Combahee Ferry, which liberated more than 700 enslaved people, she is widely credited as the first woman to lead an armed military operation in the United States. After the war, she retired to the family home on property she had purchased in 1859 in Auburn, New York, where she cared for her aging parents. She was active in the women's suffrage movement until illness overtook her and was admitted to a home for elderly African Americans, which she had helped establish years earlier, where she passed away in 1913.

On his post Duty, Honor, Country… and DEI?, fellow Substacker Thomas M. Gregg wrote:

“…the makeup of the armed forces of the United States already was quite diverse when DEI appeared on the scene—leading to the reasonable conclusion that DEI in the Pentagon was a solution in search of a problem. For that reason alone, the time and money being wasted by DEI justifies its elimination.”

I can add that in every civilian structure, Joe Biden’s DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) has been used only to politically oppress and indoctrinate people, especially civil servants. I rather much prefer the new DEI established by the Trump-Vance administration: DEPORT EVERY ILLEGAL. Now that’s a project definitely worth supporting. Don’t let the usual suspects talk to you again about compassion, kindness and generosity. Remember Laken Riley and the million other cases like her.

What Democrats have done to America is utterly monstrous. Just in December 2024, an illegal immigrant from Honduras, placed in a public shelter in Peabody, outside Boston, Massachusetts, with his pregnant wife and his two infant daughters, raped an 11-year-old girl at the stairwell of the state-run shelter, but instead of being arrested and deported by the Democrats mismanaging Massachusetts, he was moved to a different public shelter and has not even been charged yet. This is what the Democrat Party in 2025 stands for. I stand with President Trump’s and Border Tsar Tom Homan’s new DEI: DEPORT EVERY ILLEGAL. And arrest every public official covering for the crimes of illegals, supporting them and violating US immigration laws.

And continuing with our Monday morning tradition, I promised to share with you a photo taken by myself or by other fellow Substackers. This week I’m breaking that rule and sharing with you this very powerful image that really impressed me when I saw it for the first time last week, as we commemorated the 80th Anniversary of the Liberation of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp, in Poland.

This 2003 IDF photo of two Israeli Air Force F-15 fighter planes flying over Auschwitz really left me speechless. What an impressive image of resounding victory over those who wanted (still want) to exterminate the Jewish People. To have then such state-of-the-art military jets from the Air Force of the State of Israel flying over the place where so much evil was inflicted upon so many innocent Jewish civilians meant that the genocidal antisemitic barbarism of many through centuries will never be successful. As Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the UN in 2024:

“In the Jewish people’s epic journey from antiquity, in our odyssey through the tempest and upheavals of modern times, that ancient promise has always been kept and it will hold true for all time. To borrow a great poet’s phrase: Israel will not go gently into that good night. We will never need to rage against the dying of the light because the torch of Israel will forever shine bright.” - PM Benjamin Netanyahu, UN General Assembly speech 09/27/2024.

A message that Iran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the hordes of Western traitors who support the demented antisemitic claims of those who want to destroy the West, should bear in mind. Am Yisrael Chai!

