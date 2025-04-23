Every day can bring us memorable moments, if we pay attention and get our own heads out of our cell phones and our own self-centered dynamics.

A walk with a young person through a military cemetery, at first mysterious and uncomfortable, becomes reflective, inquiring, understanding, and appreciative. We know how it works. They must, too. So wave the wand, make it so, find time to go. Little things are sometimes big and teach: America is not an accident. - Bobby Charles

I sometimes stop at a McDonald’s to have my breakfast. One of these times, there were two elderly couples sitting together on the other side of the restaurant. The men both wore a Veteran cap. On my way out, I looked at their caps trying to read which conflict they had served in. It was obvious I was staring. One of them looked at me, our eyes crossed. I respectfully saluted him; he saluted me back and hinted a smile in his eyes.

And right there, I thanked God for that brief moment when that gracious exchange took place: two citizens recognizing each other… patriotism, love of country, respect for the older generations, recognition of our shared privilege as American citizens, praise for their service, and the recognition that we were ready to stand for each other.

Having the certainty that fellow compatriots will always be ready to act in defense of our Nation is certainly a God-given blessing.

In February 2025, a gunman entered an East Texas high school band competition ceremony. A shooting occurred shortly after 6pm on a Saturday at the Pasadena Memorial High School in Harris County, leaving one man in his mid-twenties shot and injured.

Four patriotic fathers reacted immediately to tackle the shooter and prevent any further injuries to the public. The group consisted of 13-year Air Force Veteran Abram Trevino, 14-year Army Veteran Adam Curow, 4-year Marine Corps Veteran Efrain “Polo” Castillo and long-time Houston Police Sergeant Joe Sanchez. Their reaction was lifesaving and certainly exemplary. Pure patriotism.

In late May 2021, I walked a cemetery with my daughter and two sons, to put US flags on the tombs of all Veterans there. It started raining. My youngest son, -9 at the time-, looked at his older brother -11-, and told him: “we better get under cover, or we are going to end up soaking wet.” My oldest son turned to him and said: “fix your raincoat and continue placing the flags on their tombs. They went through a lot worse than rain for us.”

I felt so proud a father at that moment. I haven’t seen them in 4 years (other than half an hour in 2024; parental alienation is a painful plague in 21st-century-America), but I pray that the patriotism I inculcated in them will always burn strong in their hearts and minds. May God watch over them always.

As Maine 2026 Gubernatorial Candidate Bobby Charles wrote so wisely, little things are sometimes big and teach: America is not an accident. Indeed. God bless.