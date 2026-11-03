The man himself and the Ayatollah Khomeini… you do your math.

A few days ago I told you I couldn’t get 1980 hit ‘Turning Japanese’ out of my head.

The first post I wrote about Jimmy Carter seems to be going through the same process as this song.

On May 17th, 2026, I published a ForeignLocal post with a rather uncomplicated title:

No, Jimmy Carter Wasn’t “A Good Man.”

I wrote it. Published it. Moved on.

Rather like that crazy song ‘Turning Japanese’, however, it stopped entirely belonging to me.

The article kept moving.

And moving.

And moving.

It long passed 6,800 views.

That’s still extraordinary for ForeignLocal. Two months ago, I passed 500 published posts, covering everything from Presidents and Kings to wars, borders, movies, airplanes, forgotten places, songs and whatever else makes me suddenly think:

Wait! What?

Most of my posts find their readers, have their moment and then become another little door into the growing ForeignLocal library.

The original Carter post apparently refuses to sit quietly on his shelf.

I’ve been wondering why.

Perhaps I didn’t tell thousands of people something they had never thought.

Maybe I wrote something many of them had already felt—but had never quite put into words because they felt they weren’t allowed to.

For decades, Americans heard essentially the same verdict about Jimmy Carter.

Bad President, perhaps. But a good man.

I questioned the second part.

And maybe some readers saw that title and thought:

Wait. We’re allowed to question that too?

I believe they weren’t looking for someone to tell them what to think.

I feel they were relieved to discover they were allowed to think it—and say it.

That has made me curious.

What else have we all been told that never quite convinced you?

Give me a person everyone supposedly understands. A historical event whose accepted story never sat right with you. A politician whose reputation deserves another look. A forgotten country. A strange border. A movie. A King. A war. A song.

Anything.

Put it in the comments—if you will.

I won’t promise I’ll agree. I won’t even promise I’ll write about it.

But if something makes me stop and think Wait! What?, I’ll start digging.

Five hundred posts later, that’s what ForeignLocal really is.

You never quite know what we’re going to be talking about tomorrow here.

Neither do I.

And I really think that’s the fun of it.

Jimmy Carter certainly seems to agree.

I hope you do too.

The original post I wrote about him is still Turning Japanese**.**

And please don’t forget to vote Republican today—all the list from the top down.

British band ‘The Vapors,’ staring at the camera like they've just been informed they have to be at work Monday morning. Take that, 007! Yes, these were the guys responsible for all this.

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