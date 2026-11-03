ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
9h

Next you will be humming My Sharona

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Edgar Yohe's avatar
Edgar Yohe
9h

Question were you born when all this happened? I was, serving in the military at the time all this went down and it’s not all that it seems. If anyone bothers to look at the actual history behind Iran you will find a different story, now don’t get me wrong there are many things that all Presidents get wrong however, history is not all facts that have been printed. In order to understand what I’m talking about goes back to 1953 and the Iranians newly elected prime minister and how the United States and Great Britain assassinated him for control of Irans resources and installed a person they could control. This damn political game has been played time and again. The Iranian revolution was a culmination of over thirty years of political history and war. So my question to you is if this was your country what would you do?

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