“Truth without love is brutality. Love without truth is hypocrisy.” - Pastor Warren Wiersbe (1929-2019)

There was love in the way US Vice President JD Vance addressed Europe at the Munich Security Conference in February 2025, though the European political, military and economic elites were left shocked, speechless, gobsmacked.

Vance wasn’t actually addressing them: he was addressing the average Europeans who have seen this century their security, their countries, their democracy and their culture stolen from them, while their taxes have steadily gone up each year, though nobody asked them for their opinion, and nobody explained to them where their money actually went.

JD Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference 2025 was historical, amazing, pure common sense: in line with what I have been writing here at ForeignLocal from day one. It simply makes no sense whatsoever to focus on foreign threats, when your own home is on fire.

Watch and listen to each line of Vance’s speech. President Trump could not have chosen a better companion for the formidable task ahead defending the MAGA/MAHA principles.

God bless him.