JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference 2025
His speech left the European elites in shock but it gave average Europeans hope
“Truth without love is brutality. Love without truth is hypocrisy.” - Pastor Warren Wiersbe (1929-2019)
There was love in the way US Vice President JD Vance addressed Europe at the Munich Security Conference in February 2025, though the European political, military and economic elites were left shocked, speechless, gobsmacked.
Vance wasn’t actually addressing them: he was addressing the average Europeans who have seen this century their security, their countries, their democracy and their culture stolen from them, while their taxes have steadily gone up each year, though nobody asked them for their opinion, and nobody explained to them where their money actually went.
JD Vance’s speech at the Munich Security Conference 2025 was historical, amazing, pure common sense: in line with what I have been writing here at ForeignLocal from day one. It simply makes no sense whatsoever to focus on foreign threats, when your own home is on fire.
Watch and listen to each line of Vance’s speech. President Trump could not have chosen a better companion for the formidable task ahead defending the MAGA/MAHA principles.
God bless him.
Watching the speech, and the reaction of the audience, was breathtaking.
JD Vance delivered the 21st century version of President Reagan's "Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall!"
And to the right audience.
Great speech from JDV. Sadly the majority of EU citizens don’t actually understand what is happening in their own nations, which have literally been transmogrified thru subtle and deliberate social and fiscal engineering to try to create a generic single ‘European’ state, this has been accomplished over the last 40 years by washing most of these citizens in a single currency (there’s still 7 out of 27 that are outside of the Euro Zone) and then further diluting them by introducing laws and regulations that might have appeared to be benevolent and appealing to young people, students, minority groups; new immigrants seemingly beneficial to the whole by colouring every one in a wonderful rainbow of multi-ethnic, multi cultural, multi genders. Brainwashed and controlled by over paid and unelected super socialist Eureaucrats. I am British and obviously voted for Brexit and also a REFORM member.