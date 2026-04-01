A revealing shift is taking place inside parts of the American activist landscape.

A radical Marxist youth-led organization once presented as focused on climate policy, the Sunrise Movement now openly states that its priority is no longer environmental reform—but targeting US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and opposing what it calls the “Trump regime.”

That shift matters.

Because it confirms what many suspected: for these activist groups, the stated cause is not the ultimate goal—it is the vehicle. When the political moment changes, so does the target.

The tactics are also telling. Activists describe organizing disruptive “noise protests” outside hotels hosting ICE personnel, aiming to pressure private companies into cutting ties with federal agencies. By their own account, these actions are already influencing business decisions and causing significant financial impact.

And they are not stopping there.

Training sessions are underway for what is described as a future “general strike.” That is not environmental advocacy. That is organized political pressure at scale.

This evolution reveals a broader pattern: movements that begin with a single issue rapidly expanding into instruments of wider ideological confrontation.

Understanding that transformation is essential. Because it is not about climate policy, immigration enforcement, or even the stated cause of the moment.

It is all about power.

And once you see that clearly, everything else starts to make sense.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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