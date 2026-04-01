ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Wayne's avatar
Wayne
3d

The army of the walking stupid is a danger to the rest of us. Their misguided ignorance serves as an ally to the globalists who want us to destroy each other or just remain in conflict with each other while they continue to herd us into modern day reservations.

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Noah Otte's avatar
Noah Otte
5d

I’ve got some recommended reading for the members of the Sunrise Movement:

* Not Stolen: The Truth About European Colonialism in the New World by Jeff Fynn-Paul

* Communism: A History by Richard Pipes

* The 1619 Project Myth by Phillip W. Magness

* Red, Black and White: Rescuing American History from Revisionists and Race Hustlers by Bob Woodson, Sr.

* The Case for Colonialism by Bruce Gilley

* 48 Liberal Lies About American History (That You Probably Learned in School) by Larry Schweikart

* Christopher Columbus The Hero: Defending Columbus from Modern Day Revisionism by Rafael Ortiz

* Land of Hope: An Invitation to the Great American Story by Wilfred M. McClay

* The War on the West by Douglas Murray

* The Madness of the Crowds: Gender, Race and Identity by Douglas Murray

* Black Rednecks and White Liberals by Thomas Sowell

* South Africa’s War Against Capitalism by Walter Williams

* The Content of Our Character: A New Vision of Race in America by Shelby Steele

* Vindicating the Founders: Race, Sex, Class, and Justice in the Origins of America by Thomas West

* In Defense of Andrew Jackson by Bradley J. Birzer

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