The colors of the Rainbow Division as they were unfurled for the first time in 1918 France during World War I. The 42nd Infantry Division of the United States Army National Guard was nicknamed the ‘Rainbow Division’ because, during rapid mobilization for service in 1918, it was formed from 27 National Guard units from across the US. Since WWI, the Rainbow Division saw service in WWII and the Global War on Terrorism, which started on 09/11/2001.

8 And God spake unto Noah, and to his sons with him, saying,

9 And I, behold, I establish my covenant with you, and with your seed after you;

10 And with every living creature that is with you, of the fowl, of the cattle, and of every beast of the earth with you; from all that go out of the ark, to every beast of the earth.

11 And I will establish my covenant with you, neither shall all flesh be cut off any more by the waters of a flood; neither shall there any more be a flood to destroy the earth.

12 And God said, This is the token of the covenant which I make between me and you and every living creature that is with you, for perpetual generations:

13 I do set my bow in the cloud, and it shall be for a token of a covenant between me and the earth.

14 And it shall come to pass, when I bring a cloud over the earth, that the bow shall be seen in the cloud:

15 And I will remember my covenant, which is between me and you and every living creature of all flesh; and the waters shall no more become a flood to destroy all flesh.

16 And the bow shall be in the cloud; and I will look upon it, that I may remember the everlasting covenant between God and every living creature of all flesh that is upon the earth.

17 And God said unto Noah, This is the token of the covenant, which I have established between me and all flesh that is upon the earth.

Genesis 9: 8-17 KJV

US troops of Company D, 165th Infantry Regiment, 42nd Division, the Rainbow Division, marching in 1918 France.

An essential way to dismantle the culture of a country is to appropriate all its symbols, change their meaning and disconnect the new generations from the previous ones, thus cutting the nation’s cultural evolution in sections no longer connected.

DIVIDE ET IMPERA (divide and conquer) as the Romans used to say. Remember them? Yep, they are long gone too…

A symbol so powerful as the rainbow has been used for several years now as a way to increase the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) people ‘as one social group’. As if putting these elements in the same category made any sense…

It is crazy in my view that the traditional fight for respect, equality and dignity of homosexuals (both gay and lesbians) has been hijacked since the Obama years by the Leftist manipulation connected to the transgender ideology, as if a man could turn into a woman and vice versa at will.

Vivek Ramaswamy explained this extremely well during the 2024 campaign trail:

I hope we can restart a new dynamic of logic, respect and love for our fellow American citizens. One built on rejecting the ideological manipulation of everything to divide us and confront us, while at the same time violating the rights of many fellow Americans, especially our children.

It’s definitely time to reclaim the Rainbow! What say you?

*The English dictionary defines the verb ‘to pervert’ as ‘to change something so that it is not what it was or should be, or to influence someone in a harmful way’.

On the same day this post was published, the Patriot Post just reported the following:

Federal Judge slaps down Biden's Title IX perversion: Are we now in the early stages of a Great Transgender Walk-Back? It's hard to say, but a ruling yesterday by a U.S. district judge in Kentucky is bad news for the cultists who cheered the Biden administration's effort to redefine the two sexes in the nation's Title IX statute. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, who took the fight to Team Biden, made matters clear in a statement: "This is a huge win for Tennessee, for common sense, and for women and girls across America. The court's ruling is yet another repudiation of the Biden administration's relentless push to impose a radical gender ideology through unconstitutional and illegal rulemaking. Because the Biden rule is vacated altogether, President Trump will be free to take a fresh look at our Title IX regulations when he returns to office." In light of this ruling and of the electoral trouncing that occurred last November 5, is it any wonder that the Democrats have grown increasingly squeamish about their support for the T in LGBT?