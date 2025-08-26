ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
1d

Thank you for addressing the Rainbow. When I see a Rainbow I mention Genesis 9:17. I am always surprised by how many people don't know about this phenomenon. Maybe people don't read the Bible. Years ago the ladies of or church use to go on Mystery Trips. Once we saw a play called Children of Eden. It was the first chapters of the Bible, from Creation to the end of the flood. The actor who played God said that exact quote about the Rainbow and the reason. I'm always hoping that that play will be done in Naples Florida playhouses.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸
Debra Cohen MUSIC's avatar
Debra Cohen MUSIC
1d

Bravo! Is there a petition to sign?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Al Ballesteros
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture