“Mustafa Kemal Ataturk with the Hagia Sophia”, 2014. Oil on canvas by painter Dora Mittenzwei.

This year Istanbul marks the 573rd anniversary of the Ottoman conquest of Constantinople.

Most people have heard the story of the fall of Constantinople.

Far fewer know the story behind Istanbul’s name.

Today, millions of people casually say ‘Istanbul’ without realizing that the word itself is not Turkish in origin.

In fact, it comes from the Medieval Greek phrase ‘eis ten polin’.

It is pronounced is-tin-PO-lin, and it literally means:

“To the City.”

Or more naturally:

“Into the City.”

The phrase only makes sense if everyone already knows which city is being discussed.

And for centuries they did.

Constantinople was not merely a city.

It was The City.

Founded by Roman Emperor Constantine the Great in 330 AD, and serving for more than a thousand years as the capital of the Eastern Roman Empire, Constantinople stood at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, Christianity and Islam, trade and empire.

For much of the medieval world, no other city rivaled its wealth, prestige, influence, or strategic importance.

To millions of people living across the Eastern Mediterranean and the Balkans, there was simply no need to specify which city they meant.

“The City” was enough.

Over time, the phrase ‘eis ten polin’ was shortened and gradually Turkicized as it passed from Greek-speaking inhabitants to Turkish speakers.

Across the centuries, is-tin-PO-lin slowly evolved into Istanbul.

The linguistic transition was gradual, but the Greek origin remains unmistakable.

Some later Ottoman-era traditions claimed the name derived from Islambol—meaning “plenty of Islam”—but linguists overwhelmingly agree that Istanbul’s true roots lie in the older Greek expression.

The irony is fascinating.

The Ottoman Empire—under Sultan Mehmed II—conquered Constantinople in 1453.

The Byzantine Empire—under Emperor Constantine XI—ceased to exist.

The city instantly became one of the great capitals of the Islamic world.

Yet the name eventually adopted by its new rulers still preserved a linguistic memory of the civilization that had ruled there before.

When I was a child in school, one date was drilled into our minds:

1453.

We were taught that the fall of Constantinople marked the end of the Medieval Age and the beginning of the Modern Era.

For generations of students, that number became one of the milestones through which we understood the evolution of the world itself.

And now, decades later, I find myself writing about the city behind that date.

History has a curious way of coming full circle.

Empires rise.

Empires fall.

Dynasties vanish.

Flags change.

But language has a remarkable ability to preserve traces of older worlds long after armies have passed.

Every time someone says ‘Istanbul,’ they unknowingly repeat an expression born among Greek-speaking inhabitants who simply referred to their magnificent metropolis as The City.

That may be the most remarkable part of all.

Five hundred and seventy-three years after the conquest of Constantinople, the modern name of Turkey’s largest city still carries an echo of the civilization that once stood behind its walls.

For centuries, Constantinople was the center of the world.

Istanbul retains that magnetic allure.

And even today, its name quietly remembers that fact.

Truly fascinating…

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