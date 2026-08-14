ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
3h

Foreign Local, you are spot on in your analysis of what some refer to as Zionism. It's a fancy way of being antisemitic. If nothing else, Israel is the only democratic nation in the Middle East. That alone is remarkable.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Peter Samuel's avatar
Peter Samuel
4h

“American Jews” just look at the Nazi Soros Mafia Cartel. They want to bring down the entire Western society.

Allegedly the Soros Mafia including Gates, former wife of Bezos and former wife of Jobs give a lot of money to agitators and NGO’s who can help bring down the Western world.

Allegedly, they funded the illegal invasion, they made the NGO’s go into “poorer countries” and pay them to leave their countries and travel to Western countries. They pay Antifa, BLM, Climate Activists to protest, riot and destroy cities etc. The antisemitic protests were funded by them.

These are not real Jews ! They have Jewish names but are Demonic Entities in human form sucking up the wealth from humans to attack them back !!!

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