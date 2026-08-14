Two remarkable articles written by American Jews appeared on the same day this week on the Times of Israel.

Both discussed New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

They could hardly have reached more different conclusions.

Dr. Yakir Englander argued that deeply committed Jews can find a home in the political movement calling itself progressive, even as figures such as Mamdani challenge Zionism and America’s relationship with Israel.

Rabbi Avi Weiss reached a dramatically different conclusion.

He called Mamdani a “serious antisemite,” warning that his rhetoric toward Israel and its supporters threatens Jews themselves.

Their disagreement exposes a much larger question.

Where are American Jews going?

Israel itself offers a fascinating comparison.

The modern Jewish State was born with an enormously powerful Socialist movement. Labor Zionism, collective agriculture, powerful trade unions, state ownership and government intervention profoundly shaped its early economy.

But Israel reached a point where its Socialist structures prevented growth—so it evolved.

Beginning particularly with the economic transformation of the 1980s and 1990s, it progressively liberalized its economy.

Then, as Finance Minister between 2003 and 2005, Benjamin Netanyahu accelerated that transformation through tax reductions, privatization, spending restraint and welfare reforms intended to increase participation in the workforce.

Look at Israel today.

Technology.

Medicine.

Cybersecurity.

Defense.

Venture capital.

Entrepreneurship.

Innovation.

Israel didn’t become today’s economic powerhouse by expanding Socialism. It became one precisely by progressively dismantling much of it.

Those who despise Netanyahu can despise him.

But they cannot erase the extraordinary economic, industrial, technological and military power that modern Israel has become.

Nor can they separate that success entirely from the economic freedom that allowed Israelis to unleash their potential.

And yet, across the Atlantic, here in the US, some American Jews continue traveling in precisely the opposite ideological direction.

They embrace politicians such as Mamdani and other radical Socialists while being told that they can simply separate their Judaism from Israel.

Or separate antisemitism from anti-Zionism.

I reject that distinction.

Zionism, stripped of the political baggage the enemies of Israel have imposed on the word, recognizes something remarkably simple: the Jewish people have the right to national self-determination in their ancestral homeland of Israel.

Conversely, more than 20 Arab countries can exist.

Dozens of Muslim-majority countries can exist.

But one Jewish country is one too many?

Call that anti-Zionism if you wish.

I call it antisemitism.

And here lies an even greater contradiction.

The modern liberties of the West emerged from Judeo-Christian civilization.

That civilization drank deeply from Greece, Rome, natural law, the Enlightenment and other traditions. But those streams were absorbed and ultimately expressed through a civilization whose moral foundations were uniquely Judeo-Christian.

Individual dignity.

Freedom of conscience.

Limits upon earthly power.

Rights the state does not create—and therefore should not be able simply to remove.

Yet Western Socialists enjoy those liberties while embracing an ideology fundamentally at odds with the civilization that produced them.

The West gives them the freedom to reject the system that gives them the freedom to reject it.

They have every right to do so—while we have every right to protect our Western civilization.

American Jews are sovereign individuals.

They can choose Socialism.

They can choose Mamdani, Omar, Sanders, El-Sayed, or Stalin if they so please.

They can turn their backs on Israel too.

But freedom to choose does not mean freedom from the consequences—or from history’s lessons.

Socialism has been tried repeatedly. Wherever its principles have been pushed furthest, the promised prosperity has never arrived—and too often misery has.

Its defenders can always promise that next time will be different.

But what they cannot demand is that we switch our brains off and forget what happened the previous times.

Israel certainly didn’t.

Israel learned.

Israel changed.

Israel flourished.

Now some American Jews appear willing to continue moving in the opposite direction—toward a Socialist political movement increasingly uncomfortable not merely with Israeli governments, but with the existence of the Jewish State itself. A movement increasingly hostile to America too. I call it Third Worldism.

They may call that progress.

I see something profoundly sadder.

Jews being asked to distance themselves from Israel, America and Western culture to remain acceptable to people calling themselves progressive.

Mamdani didn’t create that contradiction.

But he certainly exposed it.

And in my view, there’s one key reason Socialists deeply resent the Jewish State today. Israel became living evidence of something they desperately don’t want anyone to acknowledge: Capitalism works where Socialism failed.

Israel tried Socialism.

It moved beyond it.

It unleashed the extraordinary potential of its people and became an economic, technological, industrial and military powerhouse.

Anyone else can do it too—through Capitalism.

And Socialists everywhere are terrified that the whole world may see the lesson.

Terrified.

View of the Tel Aviv skyline. Socialism didn’t build that.

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