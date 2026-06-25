ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
5h

having spent time in Ankara and Istanbul dealing with the Turkish military in 2006, I found the Turkish people to be more secular then jihadist, but Erdogan is an Islamist and totalitarian at heart and has been on a pogrom of sorts to radicalize the nation.

His government, and now totally co-opted military, having destroyed the legacy of Ataturk who swore military secularism and westernization, is no less a supporter of a global Muslim caliphate than ISIS or other jihadi groups and Turkey as the hegemonic center of that caliphate.

Even as a NATO member, the US had to exclude Turkey from becoming a partner in the F-35 Joint Strike fighter because it was concurrently acquiring Russian SAM systems and could re-engineer to defeat the stealth technology. Now that the F-35 is only 25% full mission capable and insanely costly to maintain, Turkey is probably happy about that.

Having seen over 4 decades of our military jerked around and our treasury depleted as the global mercenary force, especially in the Levant and Afghanistan, setting US strategic posture to protect Israel and establish them as regional hegemon to me is no longer viable as we are $39 trillion in debt and being consumed domestically by our own Muslim invaders and democrat communists winning elections.

It is insane to me that we fought 18 years against "communism" in Vietnam, lost 58,000 American lives only to retreat and lose and now Vietnam is doing just fine under communism, and we are now electing democrat socialists (communists) of America (DSA) to local governments and Congress.

In the decades of middle east wars to fight "radical jihadism" we lost 8000 US forces and now open our borders to millions of unvetted Muslims, allow them to set up separatist enclaves with Sharia law and again elect them to local and Congressional positions of power.

Multiculturalist insanity and suicidal empathy is a self inflicted wound that as yet is just life threatening, but I fear as America remains in a media induced propaganda coma ruled by self serving incompetent politicians, it is becoming terminal. it is time to burn down Babylon on the Potomac.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
James Mead's avatar
James Mead
6h

Turkey can not be trusted. It is a Muslim country led by a man who wants to see the Turkish empire back.

Turkey is no more North Atlantic than I am a Kamala Harris voter

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