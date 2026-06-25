In a previous ForeignLocal post, I defended the recognition of Somaliland by the US as an independent nation.

Not merely because Somaliland has functioned separately from Somalia for decades with far greater stability and internal order—but because reality eventually matters more than diplomatic fiction, and recognition serves our strategic national interests.

And now new developments increasingly suggest something larger:

Somaliland has become one of the geopolitical fault lines where Israel and Turkey will eventually collide strategically.

Turkey has massively expanded its influence inside Somalia through:

military cooperation,

infrastructure,

security agreements,

energy projects,

and now growing mining cooperation.

Somalia openly sees Turkey as the key strategic partner capable of helping it recover leverage over Somaliland’s territory, coastline, and natural resources.

At the same time, Israel has obvious reasons to view the situation very differently.

An independent Somaliland offers Jerusalem strategic access near the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait—one of the world’s most vital maritime corridors connecting Europe, Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

But this issue now goes far beyond Somaliland itself.

The broader Middle East is entering a historic realignment—following the US-Iran deal signed by President Trump in Versailles last week.

It was becoming clear before but now it’s obvious: Israel and Turkey are increasingly headed toward direct geopolitical collision.

No matter who is in power in DC and in Jerusalem, Israel cannot tolerate the survival and regional expansion of Iranian revolutionary axis Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Turkey, meanwhile, has played a far more ambiguous and double-faced game:

remaining inside NATO while simultaneously benefiting strategically from regional instability, maintaining channels with actors aligned against Israeli interests, and positioning itself as indispensable both to the West and to much of the Islamic world.

From an America First MAGA perspective, this creates growing contradictions that Washington must confront honestly.

Israel has demonstrated that it remains America’s most reliable and militarily capable ally in the world—though it may not be so for long given the recent developments.

Turkey, by contrast, increasingly attempts to balance simultaneously between NATO, Islamist influence, regional opportunism, and strategic alinement with the surviving Iranian regime of the Ayatollahs.

That balancing act should have proven unsustainable—especially since a key member of the Turkish government said days ago that Jerusalem “will come under our sovereignty and dominion once more.”

Madness in Ankara—right before it hosts the 2026 NATO Summit.

And the Horn of Africa is another of the key regions where these competing visions collide.

The issue is not only that of two key US allies clashing in the Middle East and Africa.

The issue is also:

Red Sea access,

energy routes,

regional influence,

state recognition,

and the future balance of power in the post-Ayatollahs Middle East.

That is why I continue believing the US should recognize Somaliland and influence the situation before it overwhelms us.

Because if the Trump-Vance administration refuses to act in the Horn of Africa proactively, others certainly will—plus look at the asymmetric warfare launched against us in America using vast numbers of Somali nationals abusing US welfare resources and unlawfully transferring US wealth back to their country.

Everything is interconnected, and history repeatedly shows that seemingly peripheral regions often become the places where major geopolitical transformations quietly begin.

The Horn of Africa is already one of them.

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