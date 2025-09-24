Activist cards remembering pro-Hamas Turkish-US citizen Aysenur Eygi with her graduation photo showing her covered with a Palestinian garment and the words: “Martyred for Palestine 9/6/24. Rest in Power.” (Photo TGRTHaber). Eygi had recently graduated with a degree in Psychology from the University of Washington.

“When you see a story that confirms your bias, maybe think twice about immediately sharing it on social media. If you’re really brave, look around and do a bit of digging to see if, just maybe, there’s more to the story. God knows, the media won’t.” - Brad Samuelson

“With Hungary, Germany, the Netherlands looking to join-up in telling the EUrinal to piss-off regarding its immigration policies, which seems – with the War on Ukraine – to be a leading indicator of the coming collapse of the EU (and probably NATO), with Right-side parties winning elections all over Europe, and with the majority of Americans sick and tired of Third World ignorant savages invading our country and killing our people and eating our pets, the people of the West are fed up with the elites destroying us – and the elites are reacting only by telling us what we see is “fake,” as they accelerate our destruction.” - Alexander Scipio

On September 6th, 2024, 26-year-old Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, an American originally from Turkey, was reportedly killed by a bullet shot by IDF personnel. The Israel Defense Forces are still investigating the incident, but according to preliminary reports, during an IDF operation near Beita, in the West Bank, Israeli troops opened fire at a “main instigator who was hurling stones at the forces and had posed a threat to them.”

What we know is that Aysenur Eygi, from Seattle, was a very well known activist with the International Solidarity Movement (ISM) at the University of Washington campus, where she led the “pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel encampment” and was remembered by her fellow protesters “as someone with a gift for listening to others”, though obviously not the Israeli innocents savagely killed by Hamas on October 7th, 2023. That was not a medieval butchery, according to the pro-Hamas demonstrators. That was “an effective and legitimate act of resistance against the Israeli occupation”. The organization Aysenur Eygi was a member of, defines itself as “a Palestinian-led movement committed to resisting the Israeli occupation of Palestinian land using nonviolent, direct-action methods and principles.”

Eygi had reportedly told her friends at college that she was going to the West Bank this summer because she “had to confront the Israeli occupation” and “she needed to bear witness for the sake of her own humanity.” According to what her campus friends told the New York Times, as an activist, Eygi was “an amazing organizer of campus protest activities, including the anti-Israel encampment in the spring of 2024.”

I must admit that I wasn’t at the Seattle campus this past spring and I never met Aysenur Eygi, but after having followed very closely the anti-Israel campus protests in 2024 in the US, I think it is not misguided to think that someone who was a leader and organizer of said protests was a radicalized pro-Hamas antisemitic activist. Someone so committed to the pro-Hamas cause that she flew to the Middle East immediately after graduating from college, in order “to protest the Israeli occupation” right there on the spot, while a war was being fought after Hamas terrorists launched the most massive criminal butchery against innocent Israeli civilians in a long time. The fact that the US and Turkish mainstream media present Eygi as a peaceful, good listening, quiet person who was unreasonably shot by the criminal Israeli soldiers is interesting, to say the least. Each time mainstream media outlets align their stories so closely, something tells me there’s an obscure agenda behind.

US Senator Chris Van Hollen (a Democrat from Maryland who sits on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee) said Eygi “was the third American killed in the West Bank since October 7th, 2023,” and that “the Biden Administration has not been doing enough to pursue justice and accountability on their behalf.” He further stated that “if the Netanyahu Government will not pursue justice for Americans, the US Department of Justice must.”

Muslims in Maryland are over 350,000 from 60 different countries. That’s beaucoup voters that Senator Van Hollen hopes to motivate to vote for the Harris-Walz ticket this November. Initial reports all over the US showed that most Muslim Americans were seriously against most of the Democrat policies regarding sexual and transgender indoctrination in public schools, men in women’s bathroom, men in female sports, economical mismanagement and the inflation encouraging policies pursued by the Biden-Harris administration.

Interestingly enough, there are less than 200,000 Jews in Maryland and the community is getting smaller every year, as the Muslim one grows, especially since the Biden-Harris administration let the US borders wide open and millions of Muslims (among others) from the whole world entered America illegally. It seems Senator Van Hollen has done some mathematic calculations and he believes that 350,000 legal Muslim residents in Maryland + who knows how many hundreds of thousands of illegal Muslim immigrants = a lot of potential voters to fill ballot boxes for the Democrat candidates everywhere in his state. I wonder if Van Hollen asked much about the US citizens held hostages by Hamas for nearly a year. Not so many votes there? I get it.

The Dems have also heard that many American Jews are not going to vote for Harris-Walz. As an anonymous source within the New York Jewish community told me just yesterday, “in 2024, we are voting for Trump. The Democratic Party has been hijacked by Islamists, Socialists and Antisemites.” I don’t think anyone with a clear understanding of reality in 2024 America can argue against his statement: Islamists, Socialists and Antisemites have coalesced like never before to destroy both the US and Israel, and the Harris-Walz party is their tool to achieve their scary plans.

The reports that Hamas is already working side by side with the Mexican cartels digging tunnels to connect crime-ridden Mexico with the San Diego area in California have further made many in the US understand that Hamas isn’t anymore a far away threat. They are now digging their way into the US, with millions of their supporters already illegally in America, coordinated by a team of fellow peaceful activists in each state and being provided assistance by the network of mosques spread all over America. Interestingly enough, for the first time in decades, San Diego became in April 2024 the top region along the southern border for illegal immigrant arrivals. Something that American voters should have in mind too before voting, wouldn’t you agree?

Two photos have shocked me the most about this whole case of US citizen Aysenur Eygi. The first photo, shows her coffin wrapped in the Turkish flag after being paraded by Turkish troops as a national hero and deposited on a stand where Turkish politicians (including Turkish Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmus, Turkish Vice-President Cevdet Yilmaz, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, former Premier and Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoglu and many other authorities) addressed the country in a ceremony aimed at supporting Hamas and demonizing Israel.

(Photo TGRTHaber)

A portrait of Aysenur Eygi is shown there as the symbol of the Palestinian resistance, clearly used as a way to attack the West, in a country like 2024 Turkey in which Israel is seen as the terrorist state to defeat, and Hamas is seen as the freedom fighter side to support.

As I already explained on a previous post, this stance from the top leadership in Ankara is simply incompatible with Turkey’s Western stance since the start of the post WWII era. It seems this period has clearly come to an end. This explains the Turkish application to join the BRICS group as it becomes clearer than ever that the Turkish EU aspirations are unsustainable given the radical pro-Islamist turn in Ankara under both Erdogan and his pro-Iranian Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

The second photo that shocked me was the one provided in the Turkish press showing Aysenur Eygi with a note handwritten by her stating that for her “the central path in life is the Ummah”. Ummah is an Arabic word that refers to the community of true Muslim believers. The note by Aysenur continues: “I need to support my journey in full submission to Allah. A community dedicated to supporting each other to the straight path.”

(Photo: TDN).

Aysenur Eygi was making there a pro-Islamist statement that connects with the leading way of thinking in the Turkish government of President Erdogan nowadays. But this is a way of thinking and feeling that goes intrinsically against the West, and even against the Turkish identity developed by the founder of the Turkish Republic, the legendary Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. He saw Islam as a religion not conducive to achieve his goal of developing a strong Turkish nationalism and that led to the Arabization of Turkey, something considered anathema by Ataturk.

The concept of the “Ummah" -the nation of true believers- links with the notion of Islamist proselytism, connects the Muslims in the world regardless of their national origin, race, culture and status, and is intrinsically incompatible with Western democracy, which is based on nation states and on the principles of the Judeo-Christian culture and values.

Connecting with the quote by Alexander Scipio above, there’s nothing American in the story of Aysenur Eygi. She grew up in America, yes, and she conveniently held a US passport, but everything in her life tied her to an absolutely different nation, community, reality and future. From her name, to her attire, to her dreams and motivations, nothing in her had arguably any connection with the United States of America.

Her family has stated repeatedly that “Aysenur was a US citizen who was peacefully standing for justice when she was killed by a bullet that video shows came from an Israeli military shooter. We call on President Biden, Vice President Harris, and Secretary of State Blinken to order an independent investigation into the unlawful killing of a US citizen and to ensure full accountability for the guilty parties.”

I am torn when reviewing all this. As a naturalized citizen myself, I don’t understand what’s the point to come to the United States to raise children here totally connected to the previous culture their parents came from. And then, when the children return to that culture and anything tragic happens to them, they wave their US passport and demand that our whole system stops here to pay attention to their plight there. Is that an immigration model that makes any sense for the United States of America? It reminds me of the case of one of the current warlords in Libya, who also holds a US passport while he runs the show in whichever Libyan institution he controls. Yes, I remember now: Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar, the current Supreme Commander of the Libyan National Army.

As American as Kentucky Fried Chicken and George Washington, right?

No, I don’t want President Biden, Vice-President Harris or Secretary of State Blinken allocating resources to study why the IDF shot a pro-Hamas activist who led anti-Israel demonstrations in the US and left America as soon as she graduated from college, to pursue her real dreams of belonging to a Muslim nation of believers in the Middle East. Someone who is celebrated at her funeral as a Turkish martyr for the liberation of Palestine, which utterly means the extermination of the State of Israel and of the Jewish people, who are the basis of Christianity and of our Judeo-Christian cultural identity in America.

This only shows again the absolute madness of allowing unlimited legal and illegal immigration into our country of people from cultures who have no interest in assimilating, integrating or partaking in our American way of life. Having a job and paying taxes, or even speaking English is NOT ENOUGH to be a member of our Nation, even if they hold a US passport. Such diversity is no strength at all. We must rethink our whole immigration system, while we embark on the massive deportation of the 25 million illegal immigrants violating our laws in our country now.

We must accept clearly that it is them or us. Americans living, defending and breathing America, or a senseless collection of foreigners holding US passports while also holding the passport of the nations they came from and where their hearts and minds truly are, which is not here.

AMERICA: LOVE IT or LEAVE IT!

Does this make sense? Will we find the coherence and strength to put our decadent system in order? I pray we will or nothing makes sense anymore.