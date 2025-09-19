At the beginning of February 2025, I got an email from Western Union (an American financial company specialized on international money transfer services) showing a nice foreign-looking couple in America checking on the Western Union app on their phone that their relatives back home had received the money they had just transferred to them via Western Union. This is the photo:

Back in 2006, the New York Times described Western Union as “the world's largest money-transfer business”, adding that the company would remain as such due to the large number of immigrants in America wiring money home. Their analysis proved right, and Western Union has made beaucoup cash in the last two decades…

As with everything related to the term immigrant (which is a noun), the adjectives are the most important part of the equation, because they change the whole legal/criminal perspective of things. Let me explain myself…

If the couple on the photo are illegal immigrants who came to America violating our immigration laws, there should be no discussion: they must be deported at once, and they shouldn’t be getting any welfare money from local, state or federal authorities.

If they came to the US legally, are here now as refugees, or legal immigrants (green card holders), or if they came legally and later became US citizens even, then we must focus on whether they are on welfare benefits. Because if they are receiving money from the US taxpayers to pay for their daily life expenses here in America, but they are wiring via Western Union a part of that money to their relatives abroad, and then coming back to ask every month for more welfare money, and the US authorities are allowing this, they are robbing American taxpayers blind to finance an international fraud scheme. This is nothing but a fraudulent wealth transfer from Americans to other countries, that further explains why both our immigration and welfare systems are in utter disarray. Given what we’ve seen in the last month, Democrats are well aware of all this fraud.

I hope Elon Musk and the DOGE patriots read this and give a call to Western Union to start checking each transfer of money abroad by those who will later cue at the welfare offices in America again to keep on defrauding our system and keep on fraudulently sending money abroad. Money that should have been invested here, in America, to temporarily help the ones who live here and who are in need.

We should be proud of the fact that, as a Nation of such immense generosity and good heart, we dedicate part of our taxes to help those in need here. But just as the USAID fraud scandal has shown, we should be massively intolerant of any sort of fraud carried out by those who take advantage of our generosity, abusing US taxpayers and showing total disrespect for our country and institutions: yes, the ones that welcomed them in their hour of need.

The foreigners defrauding our welfare system should be deported immediately. Those naturalized and defrauding our welfare system should be equally deported after being stripped of their citizenship. A Nation that doesn’t respect itself and its laws cannot expect to be respected by anyone else in the world.

We’ve been taken advantage of for far too long. Americans have spoken. The immigration/refuge debate is over. It is time to implement the LAW. Either that or we should be done with everything else…