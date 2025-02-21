This is the photo released to the public of the most important meeting the world has been expecting for years. Finally, the US and Russia sit at the same table, like serious adults, to start putting things in order, after the demented Biden-Harris years, when Western diplomacy was led by buffoons like Tony Blinken, Jake Sullivan and Josep Borrell, who obliterated America’s and Europe’s credibility.

Gathered at Diriyah Palace, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on February 18th, 2023, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and US Presidential Advisor Steve Witkoff sat across the table from the world’s most solid diplomat in decades, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Vladimir Putin’s Foreign Policy Advisor Yuri Ushakov, hosted by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Saudi National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad Al-Aiban. (Photo: AP).

When I wrote my post “Bad peace ensures constant war”, I ended the piece saying:

“I feel the deepest respect for President Donald J. Trump, and I have nothing bad to say about his friend and confidant Steve Witkoff. I hope dearly to be the one wrong here now. But from my point of view, this ceasefire deal, which freed hundreds of convicted bloodthirsty terrorists and emboldened a nearly defeated Hamas, will only make things far worse in the long run.”

Sometimes, when we analyze things, politics, or life, we fail to appreciate a good step in its entirety because we are looking for perfection in the long run. We fail to see the forest for the trees.

Now I see it. The deal with Hamas to achieve the liberation of the hostages was not the main game in itself. It was just a key step to get to sit with Russia at the same table in Riyadh. Hamas cannot survive without the Russian and Arab support. The new leadership in DC is cutting said support step by step, by bringing all key players to the table.

The end of hostilities in Ukraine, an absurd proxy war between Biden’s America and a delusional EU run by people who don’t even know anymore who or where they are, on one side, and Russia on the other, is another essential step to bring sanity to a deluded international system.

Serious actors are now playing chess properly again, free of the cacophony in Brussels and the pusillanimity of a Western elite under the weight of suicidal wokeism. The whole international dynamic is about to change entirely very soon. Thank God!

When presidential candidate Donald Trump survived a second assassination attempt while golfing at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 15, 2024, the first thing he reportedly asked his security team when they gathered around him was: “Is Steve OK?”

He was referring to his confidant and friend Steve Witkoff, the American billionaire real estate investor, lawyer, and philanthropist Trump would appoint to serve as the United States Special Envoy to the Middle East as soon as he was sworn in for the second time, on January 20th, 2025. A Jewish businessman from the Bronx that everyone agrees is the most intelligent, affable and highly skilled negotiator.

President Trump has done magic again. He has appointed a businessman used to think outside the box to achieve success in solving thorny situations where traditional diplomats have kept failing for decades and decades.

Rubio is proving a great choice as Secretary of State from Day One: clear, direct, unafraid to call things what they are and to say to everyone that there’s no future for Hamas and its supporters: be it the Iran of the Ayatollahs, Maduro’s Venezuela, Petro’s Colombia or the CCP’s China. The elites in the Arab countries have taken good note, and even President Putin knows the time to negotiate is now, on the basis of mutual respect.

The Europeans, the ones who supported the suicidal Democrat agenda of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris -with glorious exceptions like Viktor Orban in Hungary and Giorgia Meloni in Italy- complain bitterly now that they have been kept out of the negotiating table. Again, President Trump is absolutely right: they’ve had a seat at the table for three years… what have they achieved? Nothing other than emptying our purse and getting us inches from WWIII.

The useless traditional options in German politics will be wiped out on the election this coming Sunday. Even the geese overflying the country -ruined since the days of Angela Merkel- know that. Europeans are waking up fast, and the traditional guardians of their brains -politicians, mainstream media, entertainment celebrities- cannot keep them in the dark for much longer.

Hell yeah, Steve is OK. He’s rock and rolling. Thinking outside the box and showing to the entire planet that the days when useless, posh diplomats were the ones in command internationally are over too! This is truly refreshing.

The whole putrid world the elites have imposed on us for the last few decades is finally crumbling. And I love it.

Praise the Lord, pass the ammo!

This post is dedicated to Shiri Bibas and her boys, Kfir and Ariel, who were brutally murdered in November 2023 when they were 10-months-old and 4-years-old, by the barbaric defenders of the “Free Palestine” movement. Their bodies were returned to Israel together with the body an of unknown woman, who the IDF forensics have confirmed is not Shiri Bibas. I have no words to explain what I feel, other than to thank God for the 2,000-pounders delivered to Israel by President Trump in February 2025. Those who mercilessly and savagely murder innocent women and children, while indoctrinating their own children into hate and genocidal violence, deserve no mercy.