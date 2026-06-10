ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

Sounds like they're coming back to reality. Congrats

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Steve S's avatar
Steve S
6h

Hoping Slovenia moves more in the direction of The Czech Republic and shows some sense.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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