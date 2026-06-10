Since gaining independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, Slovenia was often viewed as one of the most stable, coherent, and responsible states to emerge from the Balkan collapse.

Small,

orderly,

Western-oriented,

and economically functional,

Slovenia appeared for decades to represent the successful face of post-Communist Europe.

But in recent years—like much of the West—this EU and NATO member increasingly drifted away from traditional European Social-Democracy toward something far more ideological, radicalized, and detached from reality itself.

From 2022 to 2026, under controversial Prime Minister Robert Golob, Slovenia increasingly resembled a laboratory of fashionable Leftist ideological signaling:

strong anti-Israel rhetoric,

pro-Hamas posturing,

hostility toward the United States,

sympathy toward the Iranian regime,

massive public spending,

and the now familiar moral grandstanding that has overtaken much of Europe’s political class.

Slovenia became one of the few EU states accusing Israel of “genocide,” banned imports from Israeli settlements, prohibited weapons trade with Israel, and even imposed travel restrictions on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, the country’s public broadcaster openly boycotted Eurovision over Gaza.

At some point, Slovenian foreign policy stopped resembling diplomacy and started resembling radical Leftist activist theater.

Now, however, Slovenia appears to be changing direction again with the return to power of former 3-time Prime Minister Janez Jansa, after the recent parliamentary election in May 2026.

A nationalist Conservative, admirer of President Trump, and outspoken supporter of Israel, reinstated PM Jansa represents almost the complete opposite political instinct from the Bolshevik-inspired Golob government.

Janez Jansa has pledged tax reductions, decentralization, reduced bureaucracy, stronger migration controls, and a more traditional understanding of Slovenian national identity. He has also signaled that Slovenia could reverse recognition of a Palestinian state and even move its embassy to Jerusalem.

Whether one agrees with PM Jansa or not, his return reflects something broader happening across Europe:

growing exhaustion with the suicidal Leftist ideological excess detached from economic, strategic, and geopolitical reality.

Because Europe today increasingly suffers from a political class that mistakes Leftist performative activism for statecraft.

Moral slogans replaced strategic thinking.

Social media gestures replaced diplomacy.

Public relations replaced realism.

And eventually voters begin noticing the difference.

The deeper irony is that Slovenia itself once symbolized the exact opposite:

pragmatism,

stability,

coherence,

and seriousness.

Perhaps that is what many Slovenians now hope to recover—like millions of Irish, Spanish, French, Germans and many other nationalities in a Europe overwhelmed by illegal immigration, economical stagnation, energy crisis and institutional abuse.

Because healthy democracies require debate, balance, and alternation in power.

But when Liberalism gradually transforms itself into Leftist ideological absolutism detached from practical reality, voters often respond not with enthusiasm—but with exhaustion.

Precisely the message the Democrat party in America fails to understand too.

Slovenian PM Jansa (right) smiles at Hungarian PM Orban at a past bilateral summit when both were in office.

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