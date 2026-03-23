ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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David Poe's avatar
David Poe
1h

I don't know for sure, but Iran and Venezuela may have been setting up a missile base in Venezuela. Wouldn't that be the obvious thing for them to do?

My view is that there is gray zone warfare directed at the US being perpetrated by several countries, including Iran, China, Russia, Cuba and until recently Venezuela, and probably more. The summer of 2020 riots were part of it, with financial support and training coming from outside actors, with riots being run like military operations. Drug problems kill more Americans every year than died in the whole of the Vietnam war, and the cartels seem to be in bed with these forces. I think this operation is designed to end this gray zone warfare, and there is probably no desire to take over Iran, only to end their operations that have killed thousands of Americans world wide. Will the regular Iranian army take over? (The average Iranians might be happy to see the islamists out of power, but they would certainly fight an invading army. Maybe Zoroastrianism will start replacing Islam.) We are seeing an ongoing operation to end the gray zone warfare; Cartels are being attacked, the border is looking more like a border, Venezuela is being severed from the attacking forces, Cuba is being neutered and might rejoin humanity while China is being squeezed by oil restriction from both the Venezuela and Iran operations. Obviously I don't know how it will turn out.

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T.I.H.T.I.M.'s avatar
T.I.H.T.I.M.
2hEdited

Good, succinct summary - thank-you.

As a Brit who grew up in an age when Britain had the finest armed services in the world, I am deeply ashamed of what has happened to them in the last 30yrs - the last 15yrs in particular.

President Trump is courageously taking on China, Islam and globalism - the evil combination of which set out to destroy Western societies, democracy and civilisation.

Along with the EU despots in Brussels, Starmer, Merz, Macron and the clown in Spain whose name doesn’t matter, are surrendering their countries to malign forces. Until these people and their wicked regimes fall, Europe is doomed.

I wish President Trump and his lieutenants - Vance and Rubio - and his broader team of fighters for Western freedoms every success. God bless them.

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