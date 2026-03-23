Iran’s Missile Message on Unreliable Allies
Europe within range—but is there anyone willing to defend it?
Iran’s recent missile fire at Indian Ocean USAF Base Diego Garcia (above) is a stark reminder: Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Rome, London, Madrid—all are potentially within reach of Tehran’s arsenal. And yet, the European “leaders” insist, “This is not our war.”
Some leaders.
Fine. When the Ayatollahs’ regime is finally ended and a new Free Iran runs things in Tehran, we will have to make the necessary rearrangements to inaugurate the post-NATO era, which actually has begun in March 2026.
Have you noticed how every decisive step President Trump takes seems to unfold a cascade of positive consequences, consistently obscured by US media though?
Consider Venezuela. The neutralization of Maduro strengthened anti-cartel and oil cooperation, ended threats from Caracas to Guyana, emboldened the Shield of the Americas strategic cooperation pact, reduced a critical oil supply to China, and dealt the final blow to Communist Cuba.
Now consider Iran. Preemptive actions against the Ayatollahs bolster Israel’s security, liberate the world from a decades-long menace, and expose the unreliability of 91% of our so-called European “allies.” This clarity allows the United States to operate without being constrained by hollow alliances, creating space for realignment and more focused action.
The ripple effects are unmistakable. Every move strengthens US influence, safeguards allies who actually contribute, and pushes back against hostile regimes. It is a demonstration of strategic foresight and operational precision rarely seen in recent decades.
It further helps us face an eternal truth many in America have managed to ignore for far too long: an unreliable ally is no ally at all.
Things are changing fast. For the better. When America leads decisively, it protects itself, its allies, and global stability—while exposing those who only talk but never act.
The momentary stock market instability will pass. Very soon.
Don’t you think it’s time the world recognized what leadership really looks like?
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I don't know for sure, but Iran and Venezuela may have been setting up a missile base in Venezuela. Wouldn't that be the obvious thing for them to do?
My view is that there is gray zone warfare directed at the US being perpetrated by several countries, including Iran, China, Russia, Cuba and until recently Venezuela, and probably more. The summer of 2020 riots were part of it, with financial support and training coming from outside actors, with riots being run like military operations. Drug problems kill more Americans every year than died in the whole of the Vietnam war, and the cartels seem to be in bed with these forces. I think this operation is designed to end this gray zone warfare, and there is probably no desire to take over Iran, only to end their operations that have killed thousands of Americans world wide. Will the regular Iranian army take over? (The average Iranians might be happy to see the islamists out of power, but they would certainly fight an invading army. Maybe Zoroastrianism will start replacing Islam.) We are seeing an ongoing operation to end the gray zone warfare; Cartels are being attacked, the border is looking more like a border, Venezuela is being severed from the attacking forces, Cuba is being neutered and might rejoin humanity while China is being squeezed by oil restriction from both the Venezuela and Iran operations. Obviously I don't know how it will turn out.
Good, succinct summary - thank-you.
As a Brit who grew up in an age when Britain had the finest armed services in the world, I am deeply ashamed of what has happened to them in the last 30yrs - the last 15yrs in particular.
President Trump is courageously taking on China, Islam and globalism - the evil combination of which set out to destroy Western societies, democracy and civilisation.
Along with the EU despots in Brussels, Starmer, Merz, Macron and the clown in Spain whose name doesn’t matter, are surrendering their countries to malign forces. Until these people and their wicked regimes fall, Europe is doomed.
I wish President Trump and his lieutenants - Vance and Rubio - and his broader team of fighters for Western freedoms every success. God bless them.