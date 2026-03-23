Iran’s recent missile fire at Indian Ocean USAF Base Diego Garcia (above) is a stark reminder: Brussels, Berlin, Paris, Rome, London, Madrid—all are potentially within reach of Tehran’s arsenal. And yet, the European “leaders” insist, “This is not our war.”

Some leaders.

Fine. When the Ayatollahs’ regime is finally ended and a new Free Iran runs things in Tehran, we will have to make the necessary rearrangements to inaugurate the post-NATO era, which actually has begun in March 2026.

Have you noticed how every decisive step President Trump takes seems to unfold a cascade of positive consequences, consistently obscured by US media though?

Consider Venezuela. The neutralization of Maduro strengthened anti-cartel and oil cooperation, ended threats from Caracas to Guyana, emboldened the Shield of the Americas strategic cooperation pact, reduced a critical oil supply to China, and dealt the final blow to Communist Cuba.

Now consider Iran. Preemptive actions against the Ayatollahs bolster Israel’s security, liberate the world from a decades-long menace, and expose the unreliability of 91% of our so-called European “allies.” This clarity allows the United States to operate without being constrained by hollow alliances, creating space for realignment and more focused action.

The ripple effects are unmistakable. Every move strengthens US influence, safeguards allies who actually contribute, and pushes back against hostile regimes. It is a demonstration of strategic foresight and operational precision rarely seen in recent decades.

It further helps us face an eternal truth many in America have managed to ignore for far too long: an unreliable ally is no ally at all.

Things are changing fast. For the better. When America leads decisively, it protects itself, its allies, and global stability—while exposing those who only talk but never act.

The momentary stock market instability will pass. Very soon.

Don’t you think it’s time the world recognized what leadership really looks like?

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