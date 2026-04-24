View of Tehran before the start of Operation Epic Fury.

Wars end.

And when they do, something else begins.

Reconstruction.

For a country like Iran, the scale will be massive—very many $billions.

Energy.

Transport.

Industry.

Housing.

Agriculture.

Telecommunications.

Defense.

Everything at once.

And when that moment comes,

the line will form quickly.

Companies.

Governments.

Investors.

All eager to participate.

All ready to benefit.

But here is the question that should not be avoided.

Where were they when it mattered?

Because in moments of crisis,

countries make choices.

Some act.

Some support.

Some take risks.

Others do not.

Others hesitate.

Distance themselves.

Or stay conveniently on the sidelines.

That record exists. It’s in our collective minds.

And it should not be erased

the moment reconstruction begins.

Because reconstruction is not a reset.

It is a continuation.

A continuation of decisions made

when the stakes were highest.

So the principle should be clear.

Those who contributed

should be first in line helping to rebuild a new Free Iran.

Those who did not

should not expect to benefit from the liberation of the Iranian people that they didn’t move a finger for.

Because if there is no difference—

if participation carries no consequence—

then participation has no value.

And if participation has no value,

then next time, even fewer will step forward.

That is the real risk.

Rewarding absence.

Incentivizing hesitation.

Normalizing the idea

that you can stay out of the hard moments—

and still benefit from the outcome.

That is not partnership.

That is opportunism. It is DEI politics.

Reconstruction is not just about rebuilding infrastructure.

It is about defining the future.

And the future depends on the standards set now.

Because in the end,

those who did nothing—France, Germany, Turkey, Spain, the UK, Canada and many others—should not profit from everything.

That principle has real consequences.

It means that companies from countries that chose distance over involvement

should not expect easy access when the rebuilding begins.

Those countries who contributed

should see it reflected in what comes next.

That is how behavior changes.

That is how alignment is incentivized and becomes real.

Access should follow contribution.

And political leaders should be held responsible for the economic consequences of their actions—and inactions—affecting their countries.

Finally.

Welcome to reality.

Foreign decisions. Local consequences.

Local decisions. Foreign consequences.

Most people don’t even see it happening.

ForeignLocal is here to make it visible—so you’re not misled by it.

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