ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Mary Runstadler's avatar
Mary Runstadler
6h

I agree Foreign Local, those countries that didn't help us when we needed them, must be prevented from profiting from the rebuilding of Iran. They were absolutely complicit in not helping us (USA) in our time of need.

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