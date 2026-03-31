The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has triggered alarm across global energy markets.

That’s not surprising. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through that narrow corridor.

What is surprising is the response.

Instead of focusing on increasing supply or securing alternative sources, European institutions are once again turning inward—toward restrictions on their own populations.

Work from home.

Drive slower.

Limit travel.

Reduce flights.

Cook differently.

The message is familiar.

In times of crisis, citizens must adjust. Governments must manage behavior. Consumption must be reduced.

We have seen this before.

But here is the question:

Is this really about energy—or about control?

Because the underlying problem is not new. Europe’s long-term dependence on external energy sources did not appear overnight. It is the result of years of policy choices—choices that limited domestic production while increasing vulnerability.

And now, instead of correcting those choices, the solution presented is behavioral.

Less movement. Less consumption. More regulation.

But energy independence is not achieved by asking people to drive ten kilometers per hour slower.

It is achieved by producing energy. The Trump way!

By developing resources.

By investing in capacity.

By securing supply.

Anything else is not a solution.

It is management of decline.

And once that becomes normalized, every crisis becomes an opportunity to impose the same answer.

It is growingly clear we need no alliance with this type of Europe. Their colors don’t signify shared prosperity and peace anymore. They increasingly signify control, elitism and oppression.

If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.

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