Iran is the New European Excuse
How crisis becomes policy—and policy becomes control
The disruption in the Strait of Hormuz has triggered alarm across global energy markets.
That’s not surprising. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply passes through that narrow corridor.
What is surprising is the response.
Instead of focusing on increasing supply or securing alternative sources, European institutions are once again turning inward—toward restrictions on their own populations.
Work from home.
Drive slower.
Limit travel.
Reduce flights.
Cook differently.
The message is familiar.
In times of crisis, citizens must adjust. Governments must manage behavior. Consumption must be reduced.
We have seen this before.
But here is the question:
Is this really about energy—or about control?
Because the underlying problem is not new. Europe’s long-term dependence on external energy sources did not appear overnight. It is the result of years of policy choices—choices that limited domestic production while increasing vulnerability.
And now, instead of correcting those choices, the solution presented is behavioral.
Less movement. Less consumption. More regulation.
But energy independence is not achieved by asking people to drive ten kilometers per hour slower.
It is achieved by producing energy. The Trump way!
By developing resources.
By investing in capacity.
By securing supply.
Anything else is not a solution.
It is management of decline.
And once that becomes normalized, every crisis becomes an opportunity to impose the same answer.
It is growingly clear we need no alliance with this type of Europe. Their colors don’t signify shared prosperity and peace anymore. They increasingly signify control, elitism and oppression.
If you want to understand the forces shaping our world—and not be misled by them—that’s exactly what ForeignLocal is here to do.
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Foreign Local, aren't you glad that we live in the United States 🇺🇸? We're blessed with a great President, who's mantra has been to "Drill baby drill" I for one am grateful to common sense government. I thank God for the blessing of the USA! Thank you for the message about the failure of Europe. Remember too that none of the European leaders were willing to assist us in Iran.
An excellent short piece, Foreign Local! By the way, I forgot to mention that yesterday I became a free subscriber to your publication. In any case, the closure of the Straights of Hormuz while certainly troubling, should’ve led to Europe pivoting to finding other sources of energy. But no, they tell their own people to tighten their belts which is ridiculous. Why don’t they oh I don’t know…buy oil from their greatest ally and too exporter of oil on Earth, the United States of America?! Or another one of their best allies and another one of the biggest oil exporters in the world Canada?! Why do they stay hooked on Russian and Arab oil?!
Why make yourself dependent on Vladimir Putin and authoritarian monarchs on the other side of the globe for energy? I think at least in part, is about control as you point out Foreign Local. The European Union was once a noble dream but it has deteriorated over the years. European heads of state and the elites care only about themselves. Where are European political leaders the quality of Winston Churchill, Charles de Gaulle, Konrad Adenauer, Alcide de Gasperi, Clement Attlee, Robert Schuman, Harold Macmillan, Margaret Thatcher, Alexander Dubcek, Imre Nagy, Willy Brandt, Helmut Kohl, and Adolfo Suarez? Empty suits who are mere puppets for the rich like Keir Starmer, Emmanuel Macron and Frederich Merz. The only European leaders that seem like they have any sense or half a brain are Georgi Meloni, Viktor Orban and Karol Nowrocki. Europe needs to become energy independent. How? It’s very simple, by drilling for fossil fuels and fracking.
Also, start building nuclear power plants again. It was a big mistake to close them down and dismantle them in the first place! Also, end mass immigration and do mass deportations. Increase military spending and the size of your militaries stopping relying on the U.S. to babysit you and pay much more into NATO! Drop your ridiculous policies on Climate Change. The EU needs to be reformed if it wants to remain relevant and not break apart.