International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan (center) has been removed from his position over allegations of sexual misconduct. (Photo: ICC/UPI).

International institutions possess no armies.

No voters.

No sovereign territory.

Their real power comes from something far more fragile.

Trust.

People obey court rulings because they trust the court.

Governments cooperate with international organizations because they trust the institution.

Observers are welcomed because they are perceived as impartial.

Once that trust disappears, everything else begins to disappear with it.

The suspension in June 2026 of International Criminal Court Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan illustrates the problem perfectly.

The man responsible for prosecuting some of the world’s most serious crimes now faces findings of serious misconduct himself and may ultimately be removed from office.

The damage extends far beyond one individual.

Every scandal involving the leadership of an institution damages the institution itself.

People will forgive mistakes.

They rarely forgive hypocrisy.

Unfortunately, the ICC is hardly alone.

Over the years, United Nations peacekeeping missions have repeatedly been rocked by allegations of sexual abuse committed by personnel sent to protect vulnerable populations.

The United Nations has struggled with accusations of corruption, political bias, and selective outrage.

More recently, UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese has become a deeply controversial figure too.

Her supporters view her as a courageous advocate.

Her critics view her as a political activist using a UN mandate to advance a highly partisan agenda.

Whatever one’s opinion of Albanese, the larger institutional problem remains.

International organizations derive their legitimacy from impartiality.

Once officials begin behaving like activists, many citizens stop seeing them as neutral arbiters.

They begin seeing them as political actors.

The same challenge applies to the ICC.

Following the October 7th massacre and the subsequent war in Gaza, every decision taken by the Court was destined to face intense scrutiny.

In such circumstances, avoiding even the appearance of bias becomes essential.

Judges routinely recuse themselves from cases involving personal interests, relationships, or circumstances that could raise doubts about their neutrality.

The reason is simple.

Justice must not only be done.

It must be seen to be done.

Institutions that claim moral authority must remain above suspicion.

An institution does not need to be biased to lose credibility.

It merely needs a sufficient number of people to believe that it is biased.

And one of the most striking features of contemporary international organizations is that allegations of anti-Israel bias appear with remarkable frequency, while accusations that these same institutions are excessively favorable toward Israel are almost nonexistent.

That asymmetry alone should prompt serious reflection.

Whether discussing certain UN bodies, special rapporteurs, human rights agencies, or the ICC itself, the perception of partiality seems remarkably consistent.

The issue is not whether every criticism is fair.

The issue is that the criticism exists so persistently and so predictably.

When institutions cease to be perceived as impartial, they begin to lose the trust upon which their authority ultimately rests.

The greatest threat to international institutions is not criticism from governments.

It is misconduct from within.

Every abuse scandal.

Every corruption allegation.

Every example of political activism masquerading as neutrality.

Every appearance of hypocrisy.

Each one produces the same result.

The slow erosion of credibility.

And once people stop trusting the guardians, they stop trusting the institutions they were created to protect.

For international organizations, that is not merely a public relations problem.

It is an existential one.

In May 2026, the US reinstated sanctions on UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, who’s been using her Gaza reports to prop up her Leftist political activist agenda against Israel for years now.

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