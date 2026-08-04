ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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Cape Coral Tony's avatar
Cape Coral Tony
12h

Whether International criminal court, UN, WHO and other alphabet "transnational" organizations, or even any corrupt national governments, my operative belief is never to trust power, especially power that has no checks and balances and becomes absolute.

The idea of trusting "institutions" like trusting governments is an illusion.

The "institution" or government only exists on paper in organization charts and written charters. However, the "institution" itself is only as trustworthy as the corrupt humans who occupy that organization chart and can distort that charter. Humans are not only imminently fallibly but also easily attracted and corrupted to power as a moth to a flame.

Look at the original Org chart and charter of the US federal government, Enumerated powers and limited to three agencies, State, Treasury and War.

Look at the usurpation of power that has occurred since that design, so that the federal government has become the leviathan the founders feared- and we allowed it because those in power were corrupt and colluded with courts to accrue more and more power under the guise of "authority" which did not exist but was created by power hungry humans.

So now magnify that corruption from one sovereign state to an organization ostensibly "representing " 195 nations and 8 billion "citizens" with different often conflicting interests and agendas. If you think Congress is a dysfunctional organization with just 2 faction "parties" - do the math.

Centralization and consolidation of power into the hands of corrupt humans is why we abandoned the monarchistic model of moribund Europe and shifted the locus of power from the monarchy to the people who are those who contribute to the polity. Power closest to the people can be more controlled by the people. The more remote and insulated power is, the more unresponsive and abusive it becomes.

Globalists may couch their power hunger in altruistic terms to "save the planet" from sovereign nations, but like the serpent that is a deceptive promise only meant to accrue power to an even fewer number of human cretins, so insulated from the masses that humanity writ large is simply an asset to be managed and milked at the whim of an all powerful group of global kings, themselves controlled by the global wealth barons who fund their power and lifestyles.

Reject internationalism/globalism and return to the federalism model envisioned in our Constitution and reject the globalist monarchy. That is one of the very few things I agree with on the left- "no kings".

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Dave's avatar
Dave
2h

great post and very true. Every judge should be looked into

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