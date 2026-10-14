Friend and fellow Substacker Christopher Messina recently crossposted an article by Rod D. Martin entitled “Trump’s Top 25 Achievements”.

Martin presents what he considers President Trump’s 25 greatest achievements since returning to the White House.

Readers can agree or disagree with his assessment—I personally couldn’t agree more.

I thought about that article when I saw something rather extraordinary coming out of Europe.

A statue depicting the President of the United States completely naked, covered in gold and sitting on the shoulders of a smaller man.

The sculpture, named ‘The Orange Plague’, was created by a so-called Danish ‘artist’.

And where was it exhibited?

Inside the European Parliament in Strasbourg (France).

Invited by a Danish Left-wing Member of the European Parliament, the ‘artist’ unveiled his sculpture on October 7th, 2026. Miniature reproductions were distributed to visitors and parliamentary staff—who posed with it laughing.

Apparently, insulting the elected President of the United States in such an unprecedented manner has become an acceptable activity inside the EU’s democratic institutions.

The sculpture previously appeared at the UN’s COP30 climate conference in Brazil and is expected at COP31 in Turkey next month.

Now, let me be absolutely clear.

The ‘artist’ has every right to create whatever he wants.

Freedom of expression includes the freedom to insult.

But international institutions also decide what they permit on their premises.

And permitting such an exhibition is, in my opinion, an institutional endorsement of the insult.

Imagine the Trump administration authorizing a similarly degrading statue of President Erdogan, President Macron or Pope Leo XIV at an official international gathering on American soil.

Naked. Grotesque. Deliberately humiliating.

Would anyone consider that acceptable diplomatic behavior?

I certainly wouldn’t.

And I seriously doubt the European Parliament would welcome comparable depictions of prominent Left-wing leaders, Islamic rulers or female political figures.

The Left speaks endlessly about dignity, tolerance and respect.

Then delivers this.

Trump wasn’t appointed by some international committee. Americans elected him, in a historical landslide in 2024. Elected for the third time in a row—after 2016 and 2020.

Insulting him in this manner is, to me, also an insult to the millions of Americans—like me—who voted for him.

And there is a larger problem.

For decades, we Americans have helped guarantee and subsidize European security.

Yet when Washington sought European political and military support during the 2026 confrontation with Iran, most European governments declined the basic support our administration requested.

You know where I stand—I clearly think our supposed alliances are already deceased.

And so, are we expected to provide security, resources and political support while tolerating public contempt toward our elected leadership?

Why do we still call cooperation what long a go became a one-way street?

My conclusion extends well beyond this sculpture.

I believe we—the United States—should withdraw from the United Nations, end its financial support and require the organization to relocate its HQ outside American territory.

Not because an artist made an offensive statue.

But because I have lost confidence in institutions that, in my judgment, increasingly lecture and insult America while showing insufficient respect for our sovereignty.

Diplomacy requires neither friendship nor agreement.

Countries can disagree profoundly while treating one another with dignity.

That is precisely why diplomatic conventions exist.

The Danish ‘artist’ can keep his repugnant statue.

The European Parliament can keep its tasteless exhibitions.

And Americans can decide what conclusions to draw from them.

Respect is not a one-way obligation.

Insult and diplomacy aren’t compatible.

And we definitely shouldn’t take no more moral lessons nor insults from a sinking Europe that will end up begging us again for help when their pillars collapse once more soon.

Laugh at us at your own expense.

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