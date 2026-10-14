ForeignLocal

ForeignLocal

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James Mead's avatar
James Mead
Oct 14

It's time to get nukes out of Europe. We will not be listening to Mohammed's Radio

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Anne Harriss's avatar
Anne Harriss
Oct 14

Couldn’t agree more! I am ashamed of those so-called leaders who tolerate showing such an insulting display of Mr Trump.

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1 reply by ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
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