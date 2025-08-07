I wrote about them back in 2018, and God brought them back to my mind today. Saudi heroes Theeb Al-Yami and Jaser Al-Rakah made their families, their country and many of us proud that year. In 2021, the town of Wilbraham, Massachusetts proclaimed June 29th “Theeb Al-Yami and Jaser Al-Rakah Remembrance Day”. Rest in peace and thanks wholeheartedly for your sacrifice. We shall NEVER forget you.

What is ForeignLocal talking about?, you must be wondering right now.

At the end of June 2018, two university students from Saudi Arabia called Theeb al-Yami, 27, and Jaser al-Rakah, 25, went for a picnic by the river Chicopee in Massachusetts.

Both Theeb and Jaser had come to the US to study engineering at local universities. Al-Yami attended the University of Hartford in Connecticut, while al-Rakah attended Western New England University in Springfield, Massachusetts. They were cousins and both were ready to graduate that summer.

On June 29th, 2018, Theeb al-Yami and Jaser al-Rakah reportedly noted how two local children were playing in the Chicopee river and got caught in the current. Several adults tried to help the children, but failed, so the two Saudi students jumped in the river and did all they could to save the drowning kids. They actually saved their lives, the kids were rushed to a nearby hospital and discharged that evening.

However, Theeb al-Yami and Jaser al-Rakah were overcome by the current themselves and swept away, their bodies being recovered after extensive search by the local rescue services.

In August 2018, President Trump sent a letter to both the al-Yami and the al-Rakah families in Saudi Arabia, extending his sincere condolences for the loss of their sons and stating that they both “exemplified tremendous courage by putting their own lives at risk to save two distressed children from drowning in the Chicopee River. Their heroism represents the very best of humanity, and their noble actions will always be remembered”.

I humbly mourned them two back in 2018, and as I mentioned before, God somehow brought them back to my mind today. It is thus fitting again that I express hereby my recognition for their sacrifice.

At a moment of cultural and political clash as the one we live now, their selfless example must make us all proud of being human. We must not forget their bravery and their exemplary sacrifice.

Also, at a moment when so many who came to the US years ago and were given everything our Nation has to offer, many even naturalized citizens now and even elected Representatives, still say that they would put their country of origin before America, we should think of the stark contrast that they pose when compared with these two heroic young Saudi students.

Theeb al-Yami, 27, and Jaser al-Rakah, 25, did not come here to immigrate, and like sadly far too many faux-refugees to abuse our welfare system to the limit. No, they came here to complete their university studies and -once graduated- return to their native Saudi Arabia. But when they saw two American children in danger, they rushed to save them, risking their own lives for a country that wasn’t theirs.

In doing so, they made their families proud. They made their Kingdom of Saudi Arabia proud. And they made us all goodhearted US citizens proud.

We have certainly had enough of the hordes of gimmigrants abusing our system daily, for years. However, if you come here, LEGALLY, and you give us your all, we shall NEVER forget you!

Theeb al-Yami and Jaser al-Rakah became OUR HEROES on June 29th, 2018. And thanking Our Heroes is Quintessentially American. Rest in Peace, brothers. From a grateful Nation.