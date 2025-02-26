This is pure Democrat FASCISM! Representative Laurel Libby represents the mainstream position in Maine, the US, and the whole wide world. This absurdity must stop now! The silent majority stands with President Trump, with truth and with science. It’s time to stop being silent and to stop caving to the Marxist mob.

Biological males are not allowed, not welcome in biological female sports! Our girls deserve the chance to compete freely, without boys stealing their dreams.

Maine Representative Laurel Libby is standing for the TRUTH.

She should not have to apologize. I fully stand with her!

This is the dystopia Democrats impose on us time and again. When they do absolutely crazy stuff in Congress: like opening our borders to the drug cartels, having orgies in the floor of the House of Representatives, leaving bags with cocaine around in the White House, pressing the fire alarm to disrupt a vote in the House of Representatives, insult US voters, threaten SCOTUS Justices, or occupy the Capitol with their crazy pro-Hamas rallies, there’s nothing to see here. The perpetrators hardly ever face justice.

But when Maine Representative Laurel Libby speaks the TRUTH, and posts a photo to show the injustice female athletes suffer due to a policy that is held in direct violation of a Presidential Executive Order, she is the one to be censured, forbidden to vote and speak on behalf of the voters who elected her in Maine.

The abuse by these fascist Democrats is unacceptable any longer. Funny enough, this is nothing but a smokescreen. Democrats don’t care about children, sports, democracy or human rights. It is all another tactic to keep the public in Maine distracted from the fact that the Governor’s policies are a disaster in every single field. And while the drug cartels make money hand over fist, Maine doesn’t even have a Money Laundering law yet. The current AG is useless. The Democrat-run Legislature is useless. The Governor is useless. And remember who was the AG before the current useless one? Yes, Janet Mills herself. Isn’t it cute?

She’s fully aware of what needs to be done to fight illegal immigration, drug trafficking, human trafficking, gang violence, economic stagnation, and more. But nothing gets done, while the public is distracted with transgenderism, “late-term-abortion”, climate change, pronouns and all other lunatic stuff. It is the constant technique to divert the public’s attention, while crime soars and the cartels pay hefty fees to those allowing them to operate…

For more background information, click here.