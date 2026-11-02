Every Sunday evening, I used to take my three little children—my daughter and two sons—to the supermarket.

I’d put them inside the shopping cart, and off we’d go on our weekly adventure.

We examined products, compared shopping lists, discussed recipes, countries of origin, and places we’d visited.

Every excuse was good enough for Dad to bring history into the conversation.

We loved every moment together.

Then came divorce and parental alienation.

And everything disappeared.

I haven’t seen my children in five years, except for half an hour in 2024.

I remember entering supermarkets alone in early 2022.

The shopping carts were still there.

My children weren’t.

Sometimes, looking at an empty cart, I had to hide between the aisles to cry where nobody could see me.

The heartache was unbearable.

I couldn’t hold back my tears.

Distance, time, therapy, and above all, God helped me find peace.

I don’t cry in supermarkets anymore.

Today, when I see a father shopping with his young children, I smile.

I thank God for having experienced that same extraordinary joy.

The other day, driving to a meeting, I passed a beautiful green field where three thoroughbred horses were grazing.

I remembered driving my children to their riding lessons.

Naiya Sole’s painfully beautiful song No One Is Coming was playing in my car.

I thanked God for the years He allowed me to share with my children.

And I asked Him to watch over them.

Parental alienation destroys far more than the relationship between a parent and child.

Research published in 2025 estimated that approximately 22 million American parents suffer parental alienating behaviors, with millions of American children alienated from a parent—the figures grow every year apparently.

Behind every number is a family.

And the victims extend far beyond parents and children.

Grandparents. Aunts. Uncles. Godparents. Cousins. Friends.

Today, November 2nd, my mother turns 83.

My daughter turns 20.

They share the same name.

They haven’t spoken in five years.

Think about that.

Two generations of the same family, sharing a name and a birthday, separated by a silence neither deserves.

I share these memories because millions of families are suffering, often quietly, while the world carries on around them.

I don’t have the answers.

I don’t know when I’ll see my children again.

I continue writing to them, even after years without a reply.

But I believe God is moving the pieces of a puzzle I cannot yet see.

And He knows when we shall meet again.

Hug your children today—if you can.

May you never experience what millions of American families endure.

God bless.

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