“Willingness to change is a strength, even if it means plunging part of the company into total confusion for a while.”

Jack Welch (1935-2020)

“Beware prejudices. They are like rats, and men's minds are like traps; prejudices get in easily, but it is doubtful if they ever get out.”

Lord Jeffrey (1773-1850)

Since 1964, the candidate who won Ohio in a general election was the same one to win the Presidency in that same election. How do we know that? Well, quite simply because that is what happened in 1964, 1968, 1972, 1976, 1980, 1984, 1988, 1992, 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016. A pretty solid indication, wouldn’t you agree?

And so, who won Ohio in 2020? Wanna guess? Yep, no other than Orange Man.

Reviewing the total numbers, Republican candidate Donald J. Trump won re-election in 2020 with 74,2 million votes (that’s an astonishing 11,3 million votes more than in 2016).

Definitely a rock solid re-election figure. In comparison, Republican candidate Ronald Reagan won re-election in 1984 with 10,5 million votes more than in 1980; Democrat candidate Bill Clinton won re-election in 1996 with 2,5 million votes more than in 1992; Republican candidate George W. Bush won re-election in 2004 with 11,6 million votes more than in 2000; and Democrat candidate Barack H. Obama won re-election in 2012 with 3,5 million votes LESS than in 2008.

Looking at the available data, the 11,3 million votes more earned by Donald Trump in 2020 constituted the second most solid re-election figure in 4 decades. Not bad at all. Actually pretty impressive for a candidate who was a political outsider but whose one-term-record was such a strong one, despite the merciless and relentless mainstream media campaign against him and his administration since day one.

And yet, in the absolutely chaotic election night of November 2020, they wanted to make us believe that we all suffered from delirium and that the possibly weakest Democrat candidate ever, with the weakest VP candidate on his ticket, won that night more than 81,2 million votes (that’s 7 million votes on top of Trump’s extra 11,3 million votes). Simply unbelievable. Simply impossible. Simply “what on Earth are you talking about”???

Don’t forget that Obama and Joe together in 2012 had earned 65,9 million votes. That’s down from 69,4 million votes in 2008. Yes, I repeat: the Obama-Biden agenda had proven so utterly unpopular during their first term that in 2012 they won re-election while losing 3,5 million votes: that is a pretty shocking case, unseen in US election history (please, correct me if I’m wrong).

Yes, despite earning 60,9 million votes in 2012 (a 47.2% of the census), Republican contender Mitt Romney proved to be a pretty weak candidate. That’s precisely what explained Obama’s re-election indeed.

You see the figures? I repeat: do you see the bloody numbers??? Anybody? Please switch your brains on!!! That’s if the prejudices allow you to. I didn’t invent the numbers. Obama and Joe together in 2012 got 65,9 million votes. And Joe and Kamala together in 2020, got 81,2 million votes? When Donald Trump received 74,2 million votes?

I took this photo at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport in June 2021. Read the title of the book on the left of the image: “Lucky. How Joe Biden Barely Won The Presidency.”

Lucky? Barely won? They pretty much allegedly stole the election in plain day light. They allegedly tricked the Dominion ballot-counting-machines (by the way, in my town they reportedly just malfunctioned again during the 2024 Primaries on June 11th, and the Democrats in charge of the ballot counting locked the door “by mistake”, so no public could be present during the ballot counting process, when the increased school district budget allegedly passed by 9 votes), and when the numbers bloody made no sense, they ended up saying: Oh, Biden barely won the presidency. If you question this chaotic show you are obviously a fascist, an insurrectionist. Be quiet and let us deal with the election, you bloody deplorable… How dare you think or speak?

Exactly. Think about it again! They claimed that Biden got 81,2 million votes in 2020: that is the maximum any candidate has ever gotten in any US presidential election since the founding of our Constitutional Republic!!! So what on Earth do they meant Joe “barely won”???

Lockdowns, vaccines and masks proved so bloody useful, right? (Photo CNN).

The fact that they could do this in plain day light, and that for years they called us “election deniers” just for stating the obvious (THAT NOTHING MADE SENSE) is simply mind blowing.

But the worst news is not that they allegedly stole the election in 2020. The bad news is that they allegedly did it again in 2022. And the worst part is that literally NOTHING has been changed institutionally to prevent they will do it again in 2024! Yep. Just months away.

Plus why would any President who intends to run on his record allow for millions and millions of illegals to enter the country during his first term? This has clearly nothing to do with the coming election, right?

So what do you say? Time to wake up?