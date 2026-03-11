The Strait of Hormuz is vital to the world. Iran may claim it, but global trade flows through it, and Tehran knows it. The Ayatollahs threatened shipping, and oil prices, inflation, and panic skyrocketed. This is not theory—it’s reality.

Western leaders? Stumbling. President Trump warned: we may have to take control of it all. President Macron? He suggests sending the French Navy—but only after the danger passes. After the crisis. That’s not leadership. That’s incompetence. Typical.

Let’s call it what it is: leaving the Strait under the Islamic Republic of Iran’s thumb is blackmail masquerading as sovereignty. Global trade, energy security, and civilian lives are hostage to a regime that openly threatens the world.

The solution is simple. Secure the Strait immediately. Protect shipping. Control the waters. Return sovereignty to a Free Iran only once a regime exists that is no threat to the US, our allies, and the whole world. Iran may claim sovereignty over the Hormuz waters, but the truth is that it is an international waterway that must be kept unblocked.

Delaying action is not diplomacy—it is cowardice. Hesitation lets the Islamic regime weaponize the planet’s economy while European leaders talk about “when the danger passes.” But the danger is now. The EU may feel it can wait. The world can’t. America shouldn’t.

Control first. Certainty first. Stability first. Return control to a Free Iran later. Anything else is mission failure.