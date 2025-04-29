Staff Sergeant Shoam Ben-Harush (20). This Nahal Brigade Soldier, from Hispin, died on October 26th, 2023, of the wounds sustained while battling Hamas on October 7th, 2023. (Photo: TOI).

“The patriot’s blood is the seed of freedom’s tree.” – Thomas Campbell (1777-1844)

This emotional quote by Scottish poet Thomas Campbell is once again suitable to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of Israel. I thank God such men and women in the IDF lived and live; fought and fight. I thank them for their heroism in the defense of their country -Israel- and of their Jewish culture, which is the basis of mine as a Westerner, an American and a Baptist Christian. Their defense of Israel and of their Jewish culture is thus the defense of our shared Western culture and of the origins of Christianity too, for which I can only be extremely thankful.

I shall respectfully bring here each week information and photos published on Israeli newspaper The Times of Israel related to the fallen brave men and women of the IDF, in the hope that by remembering those we lost, we shall honor them, thank them and keep them alive in our memory, as much as we thank God for lending them to us during the time they lived and served in this world. To their families in Israel, my most heartfelt gratitude and recognition goes without saying.

IDF Staff Sergeant Shoam Ben-Harush, 20, serving in the Nahal Brigade’s Reconnaissance Unit, from Hispin, died on October 26th, 2023, of wounds sustained while battling the Hamas attack on the Kerem Shalom crossing on October 7th, 2023.

He was stationed that morning at the IDF post next to the crossing into southern Gaza. He was shot in the jaw while battling against the Hamas gunmen who attacked the post and he was brought to Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem. For three weeks he fought for his life until he succumbed to his wounds.

His Commanders, Major Ido Shani and Captain Tomer Shoham were also killed that day, and his comrade and close friend Staff Sergeant Yaron Shay was slain alongside him.

Upon his death, Shoam’s family decided to donate his organs, and his heart, lungs, liver and both of his kidneys were transplanted into five people, saving their lives.

Shoam was buried in Hispin on October 27th, 2023, being survived by his parents, Martine and Ilan, and his siblings Bar, Tai, Ori, Roni and Gavriel.

Shoam was the fifth of the six children in his family, born in Had Nes on the Golan Heights and raised there and in the religious town of Hispin, also on the Golan Heights.

He loved being outside in nature, diving into springs and sitting around a campfire, and also loved snowboarding and playing poker with friends.

After completing a pre-Army Academy course, in December 2021, Shoam enlisted in the IDF, joining the Nahal Brigade and completing the training for Sayeret Nahal, the Brigade’s elite reconnaissance unit.

Shoam loved his time in the IDF and was devoted to his comrades, although he was also making plans to travel the world once he completed his military service, including a visit to South Africa to see his grandmother.

His father, Ilan, told a local radio station that his son “saved people in life and saved people in death.”

“He was a boy of life, a boy who loved the sea, sports, friends,” he said. “He had a huge heart, not just his smile but he had a light inside him that connected everyone in the room.”

Shoam, he said, was planning “a trip overseas, and he told me ‘when I return from my trip I’ll tell you what I want to do next.’”

Shoam’s mother, Martine, a native of South Africa, told the South African Jewish Report that “my boy was beautiful inside and out.”

During the shiva period, she said, “people, some total strangers, would say, ‘You don’t know me but…’ and then the wonderful stories would be told of how he had touched their lives, all before he turned 21.”

Martine added: “I still cannot imagine a world without him… with all the darkness spread by Hamas, the world needs Shoam’s light to spread goodness and heal the world. He loved and was loved.”

May his memory be for a blessing.

“A glorious death is his, who for his country falls.” - Homer

To put things into perspective, the 22 Arab countries are 650 times larger than Israel. The Arab world is the size of the US and has a population of nearly 500 million. Israel is the size of Massachusetts and has a population of 9,5 million, of which 21% are Arabs too. It is somewhat interesting that those who support Hamas in the US always ask for “context” in relation to different matters but reject said “context” request for this specific subject.

The ones who demand diversity in the West, want to kill diversity in the Middle East.